Beginning of the end for Desperate Housewives

The popular TV series has started filming its last ever season

It's been one of the most popular TV shows of the last few years, but Desperate Housewives is finally coming to an end.

The series, which follows the lives of friends and neighbours Gaby Solis (Eva Longoria), Susan Delfino (Teri Hatcher), Bree Van De Camp (Marcia Cross), Lynette Scavo (Felicity Huffman) and more recently Renee Perry (Vanessa Williams), is in its 8th season and has just started filming in Los Angeles.

Details for the storylines on the last season are firmly under wraps, but the plot will carry on where season 7 left off.