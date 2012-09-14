Ben Affleck 'not very present' as a father

The actor admits his wife Jennifer Garner looks after the children

In an interview with Details magazine Ben Affleck has admitted he's so obsessed with work he often is an absent father.

"I am not very present in the rest of my life. My wife's very patient. She does everything" admitted the actor and director, who is married to fellow star Jennifer Garner.

"If I have time, I try to spend time with the kids, even if just to be a physical presence, the bath, whatever' the actor said candidly.

"But my mind's always going, 'How are we going to light that shot tomorrow? What's the master shot for that scene? Is there even going to be a master?".

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have been married for seven years and have three children: Violet, 7, Seraphina, 3, and Samuel, 7 months.