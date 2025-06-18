Love Island's Ben and Harry's dramatic hair transplants revealed in unrecognisable pictures

Love Island contestants Harry and Ben have had hair transplants. Picture: Instagram/@harrycooksley8/@ben.holbrough/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Love Island 2025 castmates Harry Cooksley and Ben Holbrough have both had hair transplants.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island stars Harry Cooksley, 30, and Ben Holbrough, 23, have caused chaos on the show so far, but fans are even more shocked that despite their young ages, both boys have had a hair transplant.

While they aren't the first Islanders to have their luscious locks discussed in a public forum, things are a bit different for Harry and Ben as they have both publicly disclosed that they have undergone a hair transplant.

Six years ago Harry underwent the procedure at EstePera Hair Clinic in Turkey which he described as "pain free" and revealed he was "delighted" with the results.

In a video posted on the EstePera Hair Clinic YouTube page, viewers can see Harry go through the consultation process and show off the results of the procedure.

Harry Cooksley had a hair transplant prior to taking part in Love Island. Picture: YouTube/EstePera Hair Clinic

Ben has also had a hair transplant, choosing to have the procedure at 360 Hair Clinic around 18 months ago.

Six months on from the treatment, Ben revealed his hair was 80% there as he shared videos of his growth over the time period.

Upon Ben's entrance in Love Island being announced, 360 Hair Clinic posted a message of support to the Islander, saying: "We’re so proud to have been part of his journey and can’t wait to watch him shine (with great hair, of course) on national TV. Best of luck, Ben! You’ve already got the crown for best hair in the villa."

Watch Love Island's Harry's hair transplant here:

Love Island's Harry Cooksley seen in hair transplant clinic video

So far neither of the contestants have discussed their hair transplants whilst in the villa, however this topic isn't off bounds on Love Island.

All Stars contestant Ronnie Vint opened up about his hair journey on the show, revealing that whilst he hadn't undergone a hair transplant, he wouldn't rule it out in the future.

Instead the 28-year-old uses a hair powder to create a fuller look, telling Olivia Attwood So Wrong It's Right podcast: "So my hairline, if I ain’t got this powder in, my hairline’s back in Majorca it’s that bad.

"I use like a Toppik Fiber. So when I wash my hair it’s like nothing, so my hair is there obviously, but it just fills in like the little gaps. I’ve always used it."