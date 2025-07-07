Ben Shelton's age, famous girlfriend, net worth, height, sister and Instagram revealed

Ben Shelton is taking part in Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Ben Shelton, where is he from, who is his girlfriend Trinity Rodman, how tall is he, what is his net worth, who is his sister and does he have Instagram?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ben Shelton is cruising his way through Wimbledon 2025 as he takes on some of the greatest tennis stars in the world including Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic.

Whilst in the tournament Ben has gone viral for his cheeky quip to his sister Emma, as well as his famous girlfriend being spotted in the stands. So far he has managed to win his matches in order to be a step closer to the eye-watering prize money and achieving the title of Wimbledon champion.

While he continues to dominate on court, it's time to learn more about Ben's life away from the limelight.

Here is everything you need to know about Ben Shelton including his age, where he's from, his family, net worth, height, Instagram and relationship with football star Trinity Rodman.

Ben Shelton is making waves in Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

How old is Ben Shelton?

Ben was born on October 9 2002 and celebrated his 22nd birthday in 2024. Despite his young age Ben has managed to carve out a successful tennis career, reaching the semifinals at the 2023 US Open and at the 2025 Australian Open and winning the Japan Open in 2023 and U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in 2024.

Where is Ben Shelton from?

The sport star was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and began to regularly play tennis by the age of 12. Ben went on to move to Florida where he graduated from Buchholz High School and lives in Gainesville, Florida.

Ben Shelton is a rising star in tennis. Picture: Getty

What is Ben Shelton's net worth?

Tennis star Ben is estimated to be worth around $2million according to SportsSkeeda. This amount is made up of a combination of his tennis wins as well as his brand partnerships which companies such as On, Yonex and Rolex.

How tall is Ben Shelton?

Ben stands at 6ft 4in or 1.93m tall, making him taller than Carlos Alcaraz who is 6ft and Jannik Sinner who is 6ft 3in.

Ben Shelton is taking on the tennis greats in Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

Who is Ben Shelton's girlfriend?

Tennis superstar Ben is in a relationship with Trinity Rodman, a professional American soccer player who is also the daughter of basketball legend Dennis Rodman.

The couple often share sweet images of each other on social media, and Trinity has been supporting Ben during Wimbledon, often appearing in the stand with his family.

Ben Shelton is in a relationship with Trinity Rodman. Picture: Instagram/Ben Shelton

Who is Ben Shelton's sister?

Ben's sister Emma has been gaining attention online after her brother cheekily called her out after one of his games.

He stated: "My parents are here, my girlfriend's here. Also, my sister's here. She's been here for every match I've played at this tournament so far. She's been the lucky charm but she has work back in the US starting on Monday. She works for Morgan Stanley."

As the crowd began to boo, Ben added: "Hey! Come on now! She works for Morgan Stanley so if any of you all have any connections, get her a couple of days off so she can (stay) we can keep this rolling that would be great."

It was later revealed Emma did have her leave extended so she would be able to watch her brother!

Emma Shelton is Ben Shelton's sister. Picture: X/Wimbledon

What is Ben Shelton's Instagram?

Fans can follow Ben on Instagram @benshelton where he often shares pictures of his tennis career as well as his travels abroad.