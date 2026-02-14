Ben Shephard facts: Age, TV shows, wife, children and more revealed

14 February 2026, 18:24

Ben Shephard is the face of some of the most popular ITV shows
Ben Shephard is the face of some of the most popular ITV shows. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

How tall is Ben Shephard? And what is his net worth? Here's everything you need to know about the This Morning presenter including a look inside his relationship with his wife.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ben Shephard has become one of the top male presenters on ITV having recently swapped his seat at the Good Morning Britain news desk for the sofa of This Morning alongside Cat Deeley.

He also hosts a number of his own TV shows making him one of the most recognisable faces on the small screen.

And away from his professional career as a showbiz personality, he's also got a busy personal life with his wife Annie Shepherd and their two sons.

Here's everything you need to know about Ben from his age, family life, net worth, height and more.

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley famously took over This Morning
Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley famously took over This Morning. Picture: Getty

Who is Ben Shephard?

Age: 51

From: Epping, Essex

Instagram: @benshephardofficial

Ben's first big job in showbizness was hosting Channel 4's Control Freaks back in 1998 but it was his time at the university of Birmingham, where he studied dance, that he first realised he wanted to pursue a TV career after landing a job as a runner on a local weather net work.

Ben has gone on to become one the nation's most-loved male presenters as he's worked alongside the likes of Susanna Reid and Cat Deeley.

Away from TV he has a huge passion for fitness, recently gracing the cover of Men's Health for their fit at 50 message.

How tall is Ben Shephard?

Ben measures in at 5ft 9 inches tall which is around 1.77m tall.

What TV shows has Ben Shephard presented?

He's had one of the most successful careers in TV with a huge list of shows he's worked on. Some of his most recognisable are:

  • This Morning
  • Good Morning Britain
  • Tipping Point
  • Ninja Warrior
  • GMTV

Ben is also getting ready to launch his new ITV programme, The Summit which sees brave contestants take on the challenge of climbing New Zealand's mountains in the hope of winning a cash prize.

What is Ben Shephard's net worth?

Ben's net worth is estimated to be around £4million thanks to his work on some of Britain's most loved TV shows.

His role on This Morning is a huge contribution to his bank balance as it's believed he earns a salary of around £550,000 a year.

Who is Ben Shephard's wife?

Ben is married to wife Annie who he has been with for around 20 years. The couple share two children together and for the most part, they keep their family life extremely private.

In a recent interview, Ben admitted his wife wasn't a fan of the celebrity life and often appreciated her alone time. He said: "Annie is much more solitary than me.

"She's much happier in her own company. Half the time she's like, 'I need a bit of space. Can you leave me alone for five seconds, please?'".

Annie works in garden and interior design.

Ben Shephard and his wife have been together for twenty years
Ben Shephard and his wife have been together for twenty years. Picture: Ben Shephard/Instagram

Who are Ben Shephard's children?

Together with wife Annie, Ben has two sons Sam, aged 19, and Jack, aged 18.

While Ben keeps very quiet about his family life, in 2025 he did open up to Men's Health about his children reaching adulthood and preparing to flee the nest.

He said: "My eldest, Sam, is at university and Jack's doing his A-levels and basically takes care of himself – unless he needs food or clean clothes. There are no pick-ups and drop-offs.

"There is no running around after them anymore."

