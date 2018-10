Elton: Best Celeb Dad?

Sir Elton John and his partner David Furnish have been shortlisted for the title of celebrity dad of the year.

Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John was born on Christmas Day via a surrogate.

Also up for the title are stars such as James Corden, Jonathan Ross, Wayne Rooney and Gary Barlow.

The Premier Inn Celebrity Dad of the Year award will be announced on June 16, ahead of Father's Day on June 19.