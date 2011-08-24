Best Edinburgh Festival jokes

The best and worst jokes from the 2011 Edinburgh Festival have been revealed.

With over 25% of the overall votes, Nick Helm took the top spot for this witty one-liner:



"I needed a password eight characters long so I picked Snow White and the Seven Dwarves."



With nearly 20% of the overall votes, magician Paul Daniels will wish he’d stuck to magic, as his joke was voted the worst joke of this year’s festival:



"I said to a fella ‘is there a B&Q in Henley’ He said “No, there’s an H, an E, an N an L and a Y…"



Among the other funniest jokes from the Fringe Festival 2011



Tim Vine (pictured)- "Crime in multi-storey car parks. That is wrong on so many different levels."



Hannibal Buress - "People say "I'm taking it one day at a time." You know what? So is everybody. That's how time works.”



Tim Key - "Drive Thru McDonalds was more expensive than I thought...once you've hired the car..."



Matt Kirshen - "I was playing chess with my friend and he said, "Let's make this interesting". So we stopped playing chess.”



Alan Sharp - "I was in a band which we called The Prevention, because we hoped people would say we were better than The Cure."



Andrew Lawrence - "I admire these phone hackers. I think they have a lot of patience. I can’t even be bothered to check my OWN voicemails."

Six comedians from more than 500 acts will contest the Foster's Edinburgh Comedy Award. Josie Long, Nick Helm, Sam Simmons, Andrew Maxwell, Adam Riches and Chris Ramsey will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Steve Coogan, Frank Skinner and Lee Evans.