Best On-Screen Makeover

Olivia Newton-John's transformation from preppy, girl-next-door to blonde bombshell in Grease has been voted the Best On-Screen Makeover.

Sandra Bullock in Miss Congeniality takes second place, while Julia Roberts change in Pretty Woman came in third.

My Fair Lady, which starred Audrey Hepburn as flower girl Eliza Doolittle, who is turned into a society lady, came fourth in the list compiled to mark London Fashion Week.

The poll - for Lovefilm - marks the start of London Fashion Week.

1. Sandy Olsen (Olivia Newton-John) - Grease (28 per cent)

2. Gracie Hart (Sandra Bullock) - Miss Congeniality (16 per cent)

3. Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts) - Pretty Woman (12 per cent)

4. Eliza Doolittle (Audrey Hepburn) - My Fair Lady (10 per cent)

5. Betty Suarez (America Ferrera) - Ugly Betty (eight per cent)

=6. Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) - The Princess Diaries (= six per cent)

=6. Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) - The Devil Wears Prada (= six per cent)

8. Laney Boggs (Rachel Leigh Cook) - She's All That (four per cent)

9. Annabelle Fritton (Talulah Riley) - St. Trinians (two per cent)

10. Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) - Mean Girls (one per cent)