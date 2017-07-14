Beyoncè Has Revealed A Picture Of Her Twin Babies In The Most Fabulous Way!

The 'Crazy In Love' hitmaker finally let fans have a glimpse at her newborns with an edgy new photoshoot.

After weeks of keeping us waiting, Beyonce has finally decided to share a picture of her newborn babies to the world.

The -year-old singer, who welcomed a twin boy and girl named Sir Carter and Rumi with husband Jay-Z in June, took to Instagram to reveal their picture as they turn one-month-old.

Of course, this was no ordinary scrapbook photo taken on a Polaroid camera.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) onJul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

In true Beyonce style, the pop diva went all out for a glamorous photo shoot in which she dons an extravagant purple layered outfit and light blue veil as she cradles the adorable newborns.

Surrounded by a wall of beautiful flowers in a garden that looks out onto the ocean, Bey is positively ethereal as she poses for the camera.

"Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today," she captioned the snap uploaded to Instagram as she introduces the babies to the world for the very first time.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) onMay 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT





The news comes after Beyonce and Jay-Z kept an extremely low profile following the birth, with only friends and family confirming the joyous news.

A source revealed to PEOPLE at the time, "Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends."

The power couple's latest arrivals make adorable additions to their family, which also includes their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

Congrats Bey!