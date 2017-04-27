Twitter's Found Hilarious Reasons Why Beyonce Is Looking At This Menu

27 April 2017, 12:34

Beyonce At Dinner Meme

The singer released candid images of her night at dinner and it seemed the world couldn't help but imagine what she ordered.

Beyonce has become the centre of a string of memes after a candid photo of her enjoying dinner went viral.

The "Formation" singer took to Instagram to release a bunch of new photos in a bid to show off her huge baby bump as she approaches the final weeks of her pregnancy.

One photo in particular had the internet more curious than others.

The singer is snapped at dinner appearing to look at a menu as the waitress leans in to hear her order, and the Twitter universe just couldn't get enough of this candid moment.

Fans quickly took to the social networking site to ponder what might have happened at that very moment with some hilarious memes.

Those Beyonce fans never miss a trick!

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Gary Barlow bali earthquake

Gary Barlow reveals he’s still “shaken up” after Bali earthquake that killed 100
Jamie Lomas girlfriend

Jamie Lomas, 43, finds love with Hollyoaks member EIGHTEEN years his junior
Blake Lively throwback

Blake Lively wows Emma Bunton with her Baby Spice throwback picture
gordon ramsay

Muscular Gordon Ramsay gets fans hot under the collar with topless photo
Mummy Diaries

Mummy Diaries Series 4: Billie and Sam Faeirs show start date confirmed