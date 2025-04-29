Beyoncé setlist: All songs performed at 'Cowboy Carter' Tour including covers and surprise songs

Beyoncé's full setlist of the 'Cowboy Carter' Tour has been revealed. Picture: Beyoncé / Getty

By Alice Dear

Beyoncé's full setlist of the 'Cowboy Carter' Tour has been revealed, complete with album tracks, surprise covers and some songs from pervious albums such as 'RENAISSANCE' and 'I Am... Sasha Fierce'.

Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Tour kicked off on April 29, at the SoFi Stadium in LA, with the 'YA YA', 'SPAGHETTII' and 'TEXAS HOLD 'EM' hitmaker taking to the stage to perform tracks from the 'Cowboy Carter' album, as well as some older songs from her discography.

In true Beyoncé fashion, the star will be putting on a staggering show as she takes the 'Cowboy Carter' Tour around the world, performing around 38 songs during her time on stage, with her first performance giving up a good idea of the setlist.

While the 'Cowboy Carter' Tour setlist includes all the hits from Beyoncé's 2024 album, she's also added in some iconic tracks from previous albums such as 'Lemonade', 'I am...Sasha Fierce' and even one from her time in Destiny's Child.

People lucky enough to have tickets to the 'Cowboy Carter' Tour will also be treated to some surprise covers, including 'The Star-Spangled Banner' by John Stafford Smith & Francis Scott Key and 'Before I Let Go' by Maze.

Beyoncé 'Cowboy Carter' Tour setlist

Act I:

AMERIICAN REQUIEM

Blackbird

The Star-Spangled Banner *Cover of John Stafford Smith & Francis Scott Key cover

Freedom *Shortened version

YA YA Including *mash up with 'Why Don't You Love Me'

Act II:

AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM *mash-up with 'AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM' feat. Kendrick Lamar and 'SPAGHETTII'

SPAGHETTII *mash-up with 'Flawless' and 'Run the World'

Formation

MY HOUSE *mash-up with 'Bow Down'

Diva *shortened version, mash-up with 'SPAGHETTII', Soulja Boy's 'Crank That' and Glorilla's 'TGIF'

Act III:

ALLIIGATOR TEARS

JUST FOR FUN

PROTECTOR *special appearances with Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter

FLAMENCO

Act IV:

Interlude

DESERT EAGLE

RIIVERDANCE

II HANDS II HEAVEN *mash-up with 'TYRANT'

SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN' *mash-up with 'PURE/HONEY' and 'SUMMER RENAISSANCE'

Act V:

Jolene *mash-up with 'Daddy Lessons'

Daddy Lessons

BODYGUARD

II MOST WANTED *mash-up with 'Blow'

CUFF IT *mash-up with 'Dance for You'

SMOKE HOUR II *mash-up with 'CUFF IT' (WETTER REMIX)

TYRANT *mash-up with 'Haunted'

THIQUE *mash-up with 'Bills Bills Bills'

LEVII'S JEANS

Act VI:

DAUGHTER

RENAISSANCE *mash-up with 'ENERGY' and 'LOOP THE SAMPLE'

I'M THAT GIRL *shortened version, mash-up with 'APES**T'

COZY

ALIEN SUPERSTAR *shortened version

Act VII:

TEXAS HOLD 'EM *PONY UP REMIX, mash-up with 'CHURCH GIRL'

Crazy in Love *shortened version, mash-up with 'Green Light'

HEATED *shortened version

Before I Let Go *Maze featuring Frankie Beverly cover

Interlude

16 CARRIAGES

Encore:

AMEN