Beyoncé setlist: All songs performed at 'Cowboy Carter' Tour including covers and surprise songs

29 April 2025, 08:43

Beyoncé's full setlist of the 'Cowboy Carter' Tour has been revealed
Beyoncé's full setlist of the 'Cowboy Carter' Tour has been revealed. Picture: Beyoncé / Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Beyoncé's full setlist of the 'Cowboy Carter' Tour has been revealed, complete with album tracks, surprise covers and some songs from pervious albums such as 'RENAISSANCE' and 'I Am... Sasha Fierce'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Tour kicked off on April 29, at the SoFi Stadium in LA, with the 'YA YA', 'SPAGHETTII' and 'TEXAS HOLD 'EM' hitmaker taking to the stage to perform tracks from the 'Cowboy Carter' album, as well as some older songs from her discography.

In true Beyoncé fashion, the star will be putting on a staggering show as she takes the 'Cowboy Carter' Tour around the world, performing around 38 songs during her time on stage, with her first performance giving up a good idea of the setlist.

While the 'Cowboy Carter' Tour setlist includes all the hits from Beyoncé's 2024 album, she's also added in some iconic tracks from previous albums such as 'Lemonade', 'I am...Sasha Fierce' and even one from her time in Destiny's Child.

People lucky enough to have tickets to the 'Cowboy Carter' Tour will also be treated to some surprise covers, including 'The Star-Spangled Banner' by John Stafford Smith & Francis Scott Key and 'Before I Let Go' by Maze.

Beyoncé 'Cowboy Carter' Tour setlist

Act I:

AMERIICAN REQUIEM

Blackbird

The Star-Spangled Banner *Cover of John Stafford Smith & Francis Scott Key cover

Freedom *Shortened version

YA YA Including *mash up with 'Why Don't You Love Me'

Act II:

AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM *mash-up with 'AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM' feat. Kendrick Lamar and 'SPAGHETTII'

SPAGHETTII *mash-up with 'Flawless' and 'Run the World'

Formation

MY HOUSE *mash-up with 'Bow Down'

Diva *shortened version, mash-up with 'SPAGHETTII', Soulja Boy's 'Crank That' and Glorilla's 'TGIF'

Act III:

ALLIIGATOR TEARS

JUST FOR FUN

PROTECTOR *special appearances with Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter

FLAMENCO

Act IV:

Interlude

DESERT EAGLE

RIIVERDANCE

II HANDS II HEAVEN *mash-up with 'TYRANT'

SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN' *mash-up with 'PURE/HONEY' and 'SUMMER RENAISSANCE'

Act V:

Jolene *mash-up with 'Daddy Lessons'

Daddy Lessons

BODYGUARD

II MOST WANTED *mash-up with 'Blow'

CUFF IT *mash-up with 'Dance for You'

SMOKE HOUR II *mash-up with 'CUFF IT' (WETTER REMIX)

TYRANT *mash-up with 'Haunted'

THIQUE *mash-up with 'Bills Bills Bills'

LEVII'S JEANS

Act VI:

DAUGHTER

RENAISSANCE *mash-up with 'ENERGY' and 'LOOP THE SAMPLE'

I'M THAT GIRL *shortened version, mash-up with 'APES**T'

COZY

ALIEN SUPERSTAR *shortened version

Act VII:

TEXAS HOLD 'EM *PONY UP REMIX, mash-up with 'CHURCH GIRL'

Crazy in Love *shortened version, mash-up with 'Green Light'

HEATED *shortened version

Before I Let Go *Maze featuring Frankie Beverly cover

Interlude

16 CARRIAGES

Encore:

AMEN

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina are rumoured to be dating

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy's secret 'relationship' explained as dating rumours swirl

Married at First Sight

Stacey appeared devastated as she updated fans on Instagram.

Stacey Solomon shares tearful update on dog Teddy as she confesses she's 'cried a lot'

Carina has opened up about his split with Paul on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Carina reveals real reason behind her split with Paul

Married at First Sight

Dance Moms icon Jessalynn has commented on her daughter's break-up.

JoJo Siwa’s mum Jessalynn hints at real reason for daughter's split with Kath Ebbs

Celebrity Big Brother

JoJo opened up about her 'secret code' with Chris.

JoJo Siwa finally reveals what she wrote on Chris Hughes' hand in Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother

MAFS Australia's Ryan visited Tony in hospital

MAFS Australia’s Tony visited by Ryan after shock heart attack

Married at First Sight

Lucinda Light is the host of The Honesty Box

Lucinda Light facts: Age, partner and MAFS Australia journey revealed

Dave and Jamie's marriage has been crumbling on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Dave reveals heartbreaking reason his marriage to Jamie ended

Married at First Sight

JoJo Siwa hints at future romance with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa hints at future romance with Chris Hughes as she breaks silence on split

Celebrity Big Brother announces its winner

Who won Celebrity Big Brother 2025? Latest celebrity winner revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Rhi blasted claims her MAFS marriage to Jeff was 'fake'.

MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff hit back at shock claims their wedding was 'a set up'

Married at First Sight

Patsy explained why she remained silent when asked about Mickey Rourke.

Celebrity Big Brother's Patsy Palmer explains string of awkward interviews: 'Silence says it all'

Celebrity Big Brother

Many fans believe Jamie and Eliot from MAFS Australia are dating

MAFS Australia's Jamie and Eliot are 'together' after finding romance on the show

Married at First Sight

What is Freddie Flintoff's real name and why did he change it?

What is Freddie Flintoff's real name and why did he change it?

Celebrities

Ashley Cain has remembered his daughter on the fourth anniversary of her death

Ashley Cain pays heartbreaking tribute to daughter Azaylia on fourth anniversary of her death
Danny made a comment about JoJo and Chris's connection on CBB

Celebrity Big Brother's Danny praised by viewers after calling out Chris and JoJo's 'relationship'
JoJo's partner Kath dropped a hint she's shunning the CBB final.

Celebrity Big Brother: JoJo Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs 'not coming to final' following 'cold' letter

Celebrity Big Brother

Freddie explained he had '0.4 seconds' to make up his mind.

Freddie Flintoff shares harrowing decision that saved his life during horror Top Gear crash
JoJo Siwa is left feeling anxious after receiving a 'cold' message from partner Kath Ebbs

Celebrity Big Brother: JoJo Siwa receives 'blunt' four-word letter from partner Kath Ebbs

Celebrity Big Brother

MAFS groom Dave waded in on the gossip.

MAFS Australia's Dave breaks silence on Jamie and Eliot romance: 'I doubt she'd sleep with three cast members'

Married at First Sight

Did Freddie Flintoff get a payout?

Freddie Flintoff's £9million payout from 'Top Gear' following car crash revealed

Freddie Flintoff's net worth has been revealed

What is Freddie Flintoff's net worth? His impressive earnings revealed

Freddie Flintoff is married to Rachael Wools

Who is Freddie Flintoff's wife Rachael? Her age, children, job and marriage revealed

Kath Ebbs and JoJo Siwa are in a relationship

Who is JoJo Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs? Their sweet relationship explained

Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness are no longer in contact

What happened between Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness? Their friendship fallout explained
Freddie Flintoff reveals heartache as 'frightened' son avoided him due to facial scars

Freddie Flintoff reveals heartache as 'frightened' son avoided him due to facial scars