Beyoncé setlist: All songs performed at 'Cowboy Carter' Tour including covers and surprise songs
29 April 2025, 08:43
Beyoncé's full setlist of the 'Cowboy Carter' Tour has been revealed, complete with album tracks, surprise covers and some songs from pervious albums such as 'RENAISSANCE' and 'I Am... Sasha Fierce'.
Listen to this article
Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Tour kicked off on April 29, at the SoFi Stadium in LA, with the 'YA YA', 'SPAGHETTII' and 'TEXAS HOLD 'EM' hitmaker taking to the stage to perform tracks from the 'Cowboy Carter' album, as well as some older songs from her discography.
In true Beyoncé fashion, the star will be putting on a staggering show as she takes the 'Cowboy Carter' Tour around the world, performing around 38 songs during her time on stage, with her first performance giving up a good idea of the setlist.
While the 'Cowboy Carter' Tour setlist includes all the hits from Beyoncé's 2024 album, she's also added in some iconic tracks from previous albums such as 'Lemonade', 'I am...Sasha Fierce' and even one from her time in Destiny's Child.
People lucky enough to have tickets to the 'Cowboy Carter' Tour will also be treated to some surprise covers, including 'The Star-Spangled Banner' by John Stafford Smith & Francis Scott Key and 'Before I Let Go' by Maze.
- Read more: Lady Gaga confirms 'Telephone' sequel with potential Beyoncé return 15 years after original
Beyoncé 'Cowboy Carter' Tour setlist
Act I:
AMERIICAN REQUIEM
Blackbird
The Star-Spangled Banner *Cover of John Stafford Smith & Francis Scott Key cover
Freedom *Shortened version
YA YA Including *mash up with 'Why Don't You Love Me'
Act II:
AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM *mash-up with 'AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM' feat. Kendrick Lamar and 'SPAGHETTII'
SPAGHETTII *mash-up with 'Flawless' and 'Run the World'
Formation
MY HOUSE *mash-up with 'Bow Down'
Diva *shortened version, mash-up with 'SPAGHETTII', Soulja Boy's 'Crank That' and Glorilla's 'TGIF'
Act III:
ALLIIGATOR TEARS
JUST FOR FUN
PROTECTOR *special appearances with Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter
FLAMENCO
Act IV:
Interlude
DESERT EAGLE
RIIVERDANCE
II HANDS II HEAVEN *mash-up with 'TYRANT'
SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN' *mash-up with 'PURE/HONEY' and 'SUMMER RENAISSANCE'
Act V:
Jolene *mash-up with 'Daddy Lessons'
Daddy Lessons
BODYGUARD
II MOST WANTED *mash-up with 'Blow'
CUFF IT *mash-up with 'Dance for You'
SMOKE HOUR II *mash-up with 'CUFF IT' (WETTER REMIX)
TYRANT *mash-up with 'Haunted'
THIQUE *mash-up with 'Bills Bills Bills'
LEVII'S JEANS
Act VI:
DAUGHTER
RENAISSANCE *mash-up with 'ENERGY' and 'LOOP THE SAMPLE'
I'M THAT GIRL *shortened version, mash-up with 'APES**T'
COZY
ALIEN SUPERSTAR *shortened version
Act VII:
TEXAS HOLD 'EM *PONY UP REMIX, mash-up with 'CHURCH GIRL'
Crazy in Love *shortened version, mash-up with 'Green Light'
HEATED *shortened version
Before I Let Go *Maze featuring Frankie Beverly cover
Interlude
16 CARRIAGES
Encore:
AMEN