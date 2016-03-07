Beyonce's EPIC Performance At Daughter's School Will Give You Chills!

Blue Ivy Carter was undoubtedly the coolest girl in class when her mother took to the stage to perform a impromptu rendition of Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You.'

Beyonce proved she is the sassiest parent ever when she put on a surprise gig for children and parents at her daughter Blue Ivy Carter's school fundraiser.

The four-year-old tot would have earned major cool points from her peers after her mum gave a stunning performance of 'I Will Always Love You' by the late Whitney Houston at the Center for Early Education’s 75th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles.

Lucky concert-goers were also treated to a number of Bey's own hits too as she sashayed around the stage in a dazzling glitter dress.

Then this happened!!!! Beyoncé singing some Whitney!!!! #WTF #awesome #hollywoodstyle 3/5/16 #wow A video posted by Bruce Bozzi (@brucebozzi) onMar 5, 2016 at 10:35pm PST

The highlight for many, no doubt, was the part where Beyoncé asked for crowd participation.

Of course the show-stopping performance didn't stop there, as Beyonce went onto to perform her own hits including 'XO' and 'Crazy In Love' with the help of a few back up dancers.

Amazing performance #cee75 A video posted by Ann Helpern (@ahelp) onMar 5, 2016 at 10:01pm PST

We're sure Blue Ivy was VERY popular when she returned to school on Monday morning!