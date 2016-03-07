Beyonce's EPIC Performance At Daughter's School Will Give You Chills!

Beyonce Performing Whitney Houston

Blue Ivy Carter was undoubtedly the coolest girl in class when her mother took to the stage to perform a impromptu rendition of Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You.'

Beyonce proved she is the sassiest parent ever when she put on a surprise gig for children and parents at her daughter Blue Ivy Carter's  school fundraiser. 

The four-year-old tot would have earned major cool points from her peers after her mum gave a stunning performance of 'I Will Always Love You' by the late Whitney Houston at  the Center for Early Education’s 75th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles.

Lucky concert-goers were also treated to a number of Bey's own hits too as she sashayed around the stage in a dazzling glitter dress. 

Read More! Carter Family Album - Beyonce, Jay Z and Blue Ivy's Cutest Pictures 

 

Then this happened!!!! Beyoncé singing some Whitney!!!! #WTF #awesome #hollywoodstyle 3/5/16 #wow

A video posted by Bruce Bozzi (@brucebozzi) onMar 5, 2016 at 10:35pm PST

 

The highlight for many, no doubt, was the part where Beyoncé asked for crowd participation.

 Read More! 7 Reasons Why Beyonce Is the QUEEN Of Everything 

 

Read More! Beyonce As History's Greatest Portraits 

Of course the show-stopping performance didn't stop there, as Beyonce went onto to perform her own hits including 'XO' and 'Crazy In Love' with the help of a few back up dancers.  

 

Amazing performance #cee75

A video posted by Ann Helpern (@ahelp) onMar 5, 2016 at 10:01pm PST

We're sure Blue Ivy was VERY popular when she returned to school on Monday morning!

