'Beyond Paradise' season 3 cast: All returning cast and guest stars revealed

28 March 2025, 19:30

Here's all the cast starring in season three of Beyond Paradise
Here's all the cast starring in season three of Beyond Paradise. Picture: BBC
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton and Dylan Llewellyn will return to 'Beyond Paradise' for season three, alongside stars such as Hugh Dennis, Caroline Quentin and Steve Oram as guest stars.

'Beyond Paradise' season three will hit our screens on Friday, March 28, on BBC One as the beloved Devon-based drama sees the return of Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman and his wife-to-be Martha Lloyd.

The hit series, which is a spin-off of 'Death in Paradise', follows Humphrey (Kris Marshall) and Martha (Sally Bretton) who have settled down in Shipton Abbott, on the Devon coast, with plans to live a quiet family life.

However, when DI Humphrey Goodman stepped into his new role during season one, he found that life wouldn't be as simple for the couple as they thought; from the couple's IVF struggles to Martha's heartbreaking miscarriage and the cancellation of their wedding at the end of season two.

As season three hits our screens, here's a look at the full cast for 'Beyond Paradise' season three, and the guest stars.

'Beyond Paradise' season 3 full cast

Kris Marshall stars as DI Humphrey Goodman in Beyond Paradise
Kris Marshall stars as DI Humphrey Goodman in Beyond Paradise. Picture: BBC

Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman

Best known for:

  • Love Actually (2003)
  • The Merchant of Venice (2004)
  • Death at a Funeral (2007)
  • The Four Feathers (2002)
  • Death in Paradise (2014-2017)
  • My Family (2000 - 2005)
Sally Bretton is Martha Lloyd in Beyond Paradise
Sally Bretton is Martha Lloyd in Beyond Paradise. Picture: BBC

Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd

Best known for:

  • Green Wing (2004 - 2006)
  • The Office (2001)
  • Outlaw (2007)
  • Not Going Out (2007 - 2023)
  • The Au Pair (2025)
Zahra Ahmadi stars as Beyond Paradise's DS Esther Williams
Zahra Ahmadi stars as Beyond Paradise's DS Esther Williams. Picture: BBC

Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams

Best known for:

  • Doctor Who (2013)
  • Closed Circuit (2013)
  • The Bay (2022)
  • Marcella (2020)
'Derry Girls' and 'Bad Boys' actor Dylan Llewellyn plays PC Kelby Hartford
'Derry Girls' and 'Bad Boys' actor Dylan Llewellyn plays PC Kelby Hartford. Picture: BBC

Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford

Best known for:

  • Derry Girls (2018 - 2022)
  • Big Boys (2022 - 2025)
  • Reavey Brothers (2021)
  • Call The Midwife (2020)
Barbara Flynn stars as Anne Lloyd
Barbara Flynn stars as Anne Lloyd. Picture: BBC

Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd

Best known for:

  • Miss Potter (2006)
  • Cracker (1993 - 2006)
  • Elizabeth I (2005)
  • Doctor Who (2021)
  • Death in Paradise (2020)
  • The Durrells (2016 - 2019)
Felicity Montagu plays Beyond Paradise's Margo Martins
Felicity Montagu plays Beyond Paradise's Margo Martins. Picture: BBC

Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins

Best known for:

  • Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)
  • How to Lose Friends & Alienate People (2008)
  • Nighty Night (2004 - 2005)
Jamie Bamber plays Archie Hughes in Beyond Paradise
Jamie Bamber plays Archie Hughes in Beyond Paradise. Picture: BBC

Jamie Bamber as Archie Hughes

Best known for:

  • Marcella (2016 - 2018)
  • Law & Order: UK (2009 - 2011)
  • Strike Back (2019 - 2020)
Jade Harrison will return as CS Charlie Woods for season three of Beyond Paradise
Jade Harrison will return as CS Charlie Woods for season three of Beyond Paradise. Picture: BBC

Jade Harrison as CS Charlie Woods

Best known for:

  • MindFlesh (2008)
  • The Midwich Cuckoosw (2022)
  • Insomnia (2024)
  • Wedding Season (2022)
Zoe Williams is played by Melina Sinadinou in Beyond Paradise
Zoe Williams is played by Melina Sinadinou in Beyond Paradise. Picture: BBC

Melina Sinadinou as Zoe Williams

Best known for:

  • Earlier Twenties (2024)
  • Red Planet Blue (2024)
  • Coffee run (2022)
Chizzy Akudolu will return as Reverend Kate in Beyond Paradise
Chizzy Akudolu will return as Reverend Kate in Beyond Paradise. Picture: BBC

Chizzy Akudolu as Reverend Kate

Best known for:

  • Holby City (2012 - 2022)
  • Dead Set (2008)
  • The Woman in The Wall (2023)

'Beyond Paradise' season 3 guest stars

Hugh Dennis will guest star in one episode of Beyond Paradise
Hugh Dennis will guest star in one episode of Beyond Paradise. Picture: Getty

Hugh Dennis as Arthur Donelan

Best known for:

  • No Time To Die (2021)
  • Fleabag (2016 - 2019)
  • Outnumbered (2007 - 2014)
Steve Oram will make a guest appearance as DI Jacob Tremayne
Steve Oram will make a guest appearance as DI Jacob Tremayne. Picture: Getty

Steve Oram as DI Jacob Tremayne

Best known for:

  • Sightseers (2012)
  • The World's End (2013)
  • Dune: Prophecy (2024)
  • D.I. Ray (2022 - 2024)
Kevin McNally is best known for his role in the Pirates of the Caribbean films
Kevin McNally is best known for his role in the Pirates of the Caribbean films. Picture: Getty

Kevin McNally George Ellis

Best known for:

  • Pirates of the Caribbean (2003 - 2011)
  • Miss Austen (2024)
  • Doctor Who (2021)
  • The Crown (2020)
'Men Behaving Badly' star Caroline Quentin will have a guest role in Beyond Paradise
'Men Behaving Badly' star Caroline Quentin will have a guest role in Beyond Paradise. Picture: Getty

Caroline Quentin as Lotty Lewes

Best known for:

  • Life Begins (2004 - 2006)
  • Men Behaving Badly (1992 - 1998)
  • Blue Murder (2003 - 2009)
  • Jonathan Creek (1997 - 2000)

Gabby Best as DS Fenella Ford

Best known for:

  • Changing Ends (2023 - 2024)
  • Breeders (2023)
  • Dreamland (2023)

Angela Curran as Angela Palmer

Best known for:

  • The Iron Lady (2011)
  • Jane Eyre (2011)
  • EastEnders (2025)
  • Changing Ends (2023)
  • Doc Martin (2009 - 2022)

Other guest stars include:

  • Abra Thompson
  • Joseph Ollman
  • Alexandra Gilbreath
  • Alicia Charles
  • Matthew Gravelle
  • Brandon Fellows
  • Abdul Salis
  • Jason Hughes
  • Silas Carson
  • Syreeta Kumar
  • Amy Morgan
  • Oliver Hembrough
  • Murray McArthur
  • Dean Boodaghians-Nolan

