'Beyond Paradise' season 3 cast: All returning cast and guest stars revealed
28 March 2025, 19:30
Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton and Dylan Llewellyn will return to 'Beyond Paradise' for season three, alongside stars such as Hugh Dennis, Caroline Quentin and Steve Oram as guest stars.
'Beyond Paradise' season three will hit our screens on Friday, March 28, on BBC One as the beloved Devon-based drama sees the return of Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman and his wife-to-be Martha Lloyd.
The hit series, which is a spin-off of 'Death in Paradise', follows Humphrey (Kris Marshall) and Martha (Sally Bretton) who have settled down in Shipton Abbott, on the Devon coast, with plans to live a quiet family life.
However, when DI Humphrey Goodman stepped into his new role during season one, he found that life wouldn't be as simple for the couple as they thought; from the couple's IVF struggles to Martha's heartbreaking miscarriage and the cancellation of their wedding at the end of season two.
As season three hits our screens, here's a look at the full cast for 'Beyond Paradise' season three, and the guest stars.
'Beyond Paradise' season 3 full cast
Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman
Best known for:
- Love Actually (2003)
- The Merchant of Venice (2004)
- Death at a Funeral (2007)
- The Four Feathers (2002)
- Death in Paradise (2014-2017)
- My Family (2000 - 2005)
Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd
Best known for:
- Green Wing (2004 - 2006)
- The Office (2001)
- Outlaw (2007)
- Not Going Out (2007 - 2023)
- The Au Pair (2025)
Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams
Best known for:
- Doctor Who (2013)
- Closed Circuit (2013)
- The Bay (2022)
- Marcella (2020)
Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford
Best known for:
- Derry Girls (2018 - 2022)
- Big Boys (2022 - 2025)
- Reavey Brothers (2021)
- Call The Midwife (2020)
Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd
Best known for:
- Miss Potter (2006)
- Cracker (1993 - 2006)
- Elizabeth I (2005)
- Doctor Who (2021)
- Death in Paradise (2020)
- The Durrells (2016 - 2019)
Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins
Best known for:
- Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)
- How to Lose Friends & Alienate People (2008)
- Nighty Night (2004 - 2005)
Jamie Bamber as Archie Hughes
Best known for:
- Marcella (2016 - 2018)
- Law & Order: UK (2009 - 2011)
- Strike Back (2019 - 2020)
Jade Harrison as CS Charlie Woods
Best known for:
- MindFlesh (2008)
- The Midwich Cuckoosw (2022)
- Insomnia (2024)
- Wedding Season (2022)
Melina Sinadinou as Zoe Williams
Best known for:
- Earlier Twenties (2024)
- Red Planet Blue (2024)
- Coffee run (2022)
Chizzy Akudolu as Reverend Kate
Best known for:
- Holby City (2012 - 2022)
- Dead Set (2008)
- The Woman in The Wall (2023)
'Beyond Paradise' season 3 guest stars
Hugh Dennis as Arthur Donelan
Best known for:
- No Time To Die (2021)
- Fleabag (2016 - 2019)
- Outnumbered (2007 - 2014)
Steve Oram as DI Jacob Tremayne
Best known for:
- Sightseers (2012)
- The World's End (2013)
- Dune: Prophecy (2024)
- D.I. Ray (2022 - 2024)
Kevin McNally George Ellis
Best known for:
- Pirates of the Caribbean (2003 - 2011)
- Miss Austen (2024)
- Doctor Who (2021)
- The Crown (2020)
Caroline Quentin as Lotty Lewes
Best known for:
- Life Begins (2004 - 2006)
- Men Behaving Badly (1992 - 1998)
- Blue Murder (2003 - 2009)
- Jonathan Creek (1997 - 2000)
Gabby Best as DS Fenella Ford
Best known for:
- Changing Ends (2023 - 2024)
- Breeders (2023)
- Dreamland (2023)
Angela Curran as Angela Palmer
Best known for:
- The Iron Lady (2011)
- Jane Eyre (2011)
- EastEnders (2025)
- Changing Ends (2023)
- Doc Martin (2009 - 2022)
Other guest stars include:
- Abra Thompson
- Joseph Ollman
- Alexandra Gilbreath
- Alicia Charles
- Matthew Gravelle
- Brandon Fellows
- Abdul Salis
- Jason Hughes
- Silas Carson
- Syreeta Kumar
- Amy Morgan
- Oliver Hembrough
- Murray McArthur
- Dean Boodaghians-Nolan