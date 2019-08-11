Bikini-clad Stacey Solomon proud of her post-pregnancy body as she cuddles her baby in the sea

Stacey Solomon has been called an 'inspiration' for showing off her 'cellulite and tummy ledges' as she poses on the beach in a bikini just three months after giving birth.

The mum-of-three shared the adorable picture of her cradling baby Rex on holiday on her social media.

The Loose Women star has always been refreshingly open and honest about her appearance.

And writing on Instagram, she said: "I love my body. Every bit of it. Even the bits that society says shouldn’t be there.

"Because EVERY bit of it came together to make him. And Zachary. And Leighton. Cellulite is beautiful, back bumps add character and tummy ledges are great for resting a baby on."

At the time of publication the post had nearly 400,000 likes.

Singer Dannii Minogue branded Stacey the 'best mum' while TV presenter Kate Thornton joined hundreds of others by calling the former X Factor finalist 'beautiful'.

X Factor winner Sam Bailey said: "Agreed babe! I have a huge baby seat at the front for my 4 year old! That’s what I grew mine for! Plus I LOVE cake!! 😍 sending love to you and yours x"

Thousands of fans echoed their admiration for the 29-year-old.

One said: "You are amazing, I love your body positivity - if we were all like you and celebrated and lifted each other we'd be unstoppable. Gorgeous inside and out."

While another said: "I actually love you. I waste far too much of my life hating my body - which has grown and birthed twin boys and a beautiful girl. I need to remind myself that my body is not gross, it’s amazing. Instagram needs more people like you."

"The positivity you send out to women is inspiring. You are one beautiful role model," someone else added.

Stacey welcomed her third son, and her first child with boyfriend Joe Swash in May.

She has two other children, Zachary, 11, and Leighton, 7, from previous relationships.