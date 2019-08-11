Bikini-clad Stacey Solomon proud of her post-pregnancy body as she cuddles her baby in the sea

11 August 2019, 12:47 | Updated: 11 August 2019, 16:19

Stacey Solomon
Stacey Solomon is in awe of her body's achievements. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon has been called an 'inspiration' for showing off her 'cellulite and tummy ledges' as she poses on the beach in a bikini just three months after giving birth.

The mum-of-three shared the adorable picture of her cradling baby Rex on holiday on her social media.

The Loose Women star has always been refreshingly open and honest about her appearance.

And writing on Instagram, she said: "I love my body. Every bit of it. Even the bits that society says shouldn’t be there.

"Because EVERY bit of it came together to make him. And Zachary. And Leighton. Cellulite is beautiful, back bumps add character and tummy ledges are great for resting a baby on."

At the time of publication the post had nearly 400,000 likes.

Singer Dannii Minogue branded Stacey the 'best mum' while TV presenter Kate Thornton joined hundreds of others by calling the former X Factor finalist 'beautiful'.

X Factor winner Sam Bailey said: "Agreed babe! I have a huge baby seat at the front for my 4 year old! That’s what I grew mine for! Plus I LOVE cake!! 😍 sending love to you and yours x"

Thousands of fans echoed their admiration for the 29-year-old.

One said: "You are amazing, I love your body positivity - if we were all like you and celebrated and lifted each other we'd be unstoppable. Gorgeous inside and out."

Read more: Stacey Solomon praises working mums as she goes back to work after baby Rex

While another said: "I actually love you. I waste far too much of my life hating my body - which has grown and birthed twin boys and a beautiful girl. I need to remind myself that my body is not gross, it’s amazing. Instagram needs more people like you."

"The positivity you send out to women is inspiring. You are one beautiful role model," someone else added.

Stacey welcomed her third son, and her first child with boyfriend Joe Swash in May.

She has two other children, Zachary, 11, and Leighton, 7, from previous relationships. 

View this post on Instagram

Knowing that my boys don’t bat an eyelid that I’m sat playing with them whilst milking myself, or that I have to whack my boob out every hour makes me extremely proud. Trying to get a bit of one on one time with my big baby today in between feeds. Feel like I’ve neglected the boys over the last few weeks trying to get into a feeding pattern. I haven’t managed to get into one yet (IS THAT NORMAL??). I’ve now got to the point where I can’t expect them to entertain themselves any longer. The fact that they’ve been so amazing and understanding has made it a lot easier for me but also meant the guilt has set in a little stronger because they’re just so bloomin good. I really do need to get out of the house at some point in the near future too before I go stir crazy but honestly, the thought of having to wear actual clothes and interact with other humans is really daunting 😂 When did anyone else leave the house after birth? Is 3 weeks too long? Send help... 🙏🏼

A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) on

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Joe Wicks and Rosie The Body Coach

Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie are expecting a second child in January

TV & Movies

Paul Hollywood

Bake Off star Paul Hollywood sued by ex girlfriend for 'highly defamatory statements' made online

TV & Movies

Jeremy Kyle

Jeremy Kyle preparing for a prime time TV comeback with ITV next year

TV & Movies

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split after just EIGHT months of marriage
x

Family first: Robbie and Ayda Williams will travel to Hawaii for their daughter's first birthday so they can celebrate with her surrogate

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

xx

Olivia Colman poses with corgis ahead of The Crown, season 3

TV & Movies

She's the youngest ever dragon at 35

When does Dragons' Den series 17 start, what time is it on and who is the new Dragon, Sara Davies?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon returns to Loose Women

Stacey Solomon praises working mums as she returns to work

Celebrities

Heinz is bringing its ketchup-mayo-mix up to the UK

Heinz to launch 'Mayochup' this month but it will be named 'Saucy Sauce'

Food & Health

Costa Coffe have been blasted for their price inflation

Costa Coffee slammed by customers for raising drink prices but SHRINKING cup sizes by a third

Food & Health