Bikini-clad Stacey Solomon proud of her post-pregnancy body as she cuddles her baby in the sea
11 August 2019, 12:47 | Updated: 11 August 2019, 16:19
Stacey Solomon has been called an 'inspiration' for showing off her 'cellulite and tummy ledges' as she poses on the beach in a bikini just three months after giving birth.
The mum-of-three shared the adorable picture of her cradling baby Rex on holiday on her social media.
The Loose Women star has always been refreshingly open and honest about her appearance.
And writing on Instagram, she said: "I love my body. Every bit of it. Even the bits that society says shouldn’t be there.
View this post on Instagram
Instagram vs Reality 😂 EVERYONE: “can I have him? Let me give him a cuddle. Aww pass him to me, then you can rest your arms.” *REX OPENS MOUTH AND MAKES A TINY SOUND* EVERYONE: “aww he wants his mummy” *face plants baby into my boobs in 0.5 seconds* 😂 anyone else get this?? 😂😂 Selfishly love it deep down though because I want all the Rexy time I can get 🌈
"Because EVERY bit of it came together to make him. And Zachary. And Leighton. Cellulite is beautiful, back bumps add character and tummy ledges are great for resting a baby on."
At the time of publication the post had nearly 400,000 likes.
Singer Dannii Minogue branded Stacey the 'best mum' while TV presenter Kate Thornton joined hundreds of others by calling the former X Factor finalist 'beautiful'.
X Factor winner Sam Bailey said: "Agreed babe! I have a huge baby seat at the front for my 4 year old! That’s what I grew mine for! Plus I LOVE cake!! 😍 sending love to you and yours x"
Thousands of fans echoed their admiration for the 29-year-old.
One said: "You are amazing, I love your body positivity - if we were all like you and celebrated and lifted each other we'd be unstoppable. Gorgeous inside and out."
Read more: Stacey Solomon praises working mums as she goes back to work after baby Rex
View this post on Instagram
This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world. We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting. We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we’ve received over the last 8 months. I’m lost for words to describe how I’m feeling. So for now, I’m going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans. I didn’t think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X
While another said: "I actually love you. I waste far too much of my life hating my body - which has grown and birthed twin boys and a beautiful girl. I need to remind myself that my body is not gross, it’s amazing. Instagram needs more people like you."
"The positivity you send out to women is inspiring. You are one beautiful role model," someone else added.
Stacey welcomed her third son, and her first child with boyfriend Joe Swash in May.
She has two other children, Zachary, 11, and Leighton, 7, from previous relationships.
View this post on Instagram
Knowing that my boys don’t bat an eyelid that I’m sat playing with them whilst milking myself, or that I have to whack my boob out every hour makes me extremely proud. Trying to get a bit of one on one time with my big baby today in between feeds. Feel like I’ve neglected the boys over the last few weeks trying to get into a feeding pattern. I haven’t managed to get into one yet (IS THAT NORMAL??). I’ve now got to the point where I can’t expect them to entertain themselves any longer. The fact that they’ve been so amazing and understanding has made it a lot easier for me but also meant the guilt has set in a little stronger because they’re just so bloomin good. I really do need to get out of the house at some point in the near future too before I go stir crazy but honestly, the thought of having to wear actual clothes and interact with other humans is really daunting 😂 When did anyone else leave the house after birth? Is 3 weeks too long? Send help... 🙏🏼