Billie Faiers and Greg Shepherd relationship timeline: Engagement, wedding and children revealed
19 September 2018, 15:22
TOWIE and The Mummy Diaries star Billie Faiers and fiancè Greg Shepard have been together for six years but how did they meet and when are they getting married?
It's not long until The Mummy Diaries returns to ITVBe and Billie Faiers and fiancé Greg will be opening up about their life as they join sister Sam Faiers and her partner Paul Knightley on the reality series.
With Billie and Greg become regulars on the show last time, fans of the mummy series become fascinated by the Shepherd family, in particular daughter Nelly – who recently nearly grounded a plane – intrigued to find out more.
Billie has been engaged to Greg since he popped the question in 2014 when she fell pregnant with their first child Nelly.
Since then, the couple have welcomed a son Arthur and will finally say 'I do' when they walk down the aisle in 2019 to become husband and wife.
So what do we know about Billie Faiers and Greg Shepard's relationship?
Read more: Sam Faiers shares first snap of newborn as she gushes over sex of the baby
How did Billie Faiers and Greg Shepard meet?
In 2013, Billie told Closer magazine: "The producers have asked him to come on the show, but he’s a successful businessman and I like to keep the relationship private. I enjoy keeping Greg and TOWIE separate – I can come home from a long day of filming and have a sense of normality."
When did Billie and Greg get engaged?
Greg popped the question to Billie when she was pregnant with Nelly, and decided to get down on one knee when they went on holiday to the Maldives.
The businessman pulled out all the stops so they could have their very own island, and whilst there he asked her to be his wife.
Greg propposed to Billie with a stunning five-carat stone ring with two small diamonds either side, after getting the keepsake designed by jewellers in Hatton Garden.
Speaking to OK! magazine following the proposal, Sam Faier's sister said: "He said, 'I love you, I want to spend the rest of my life with you and I know our baby will be just as beautiful as you are. Will you marry me?' Then he started crying.
"It took a while for it all to sink it and then ten minutes later I got a bit tearful too."
When will Billie and Greg get married?
Billie and Greg are yet to tie the knot despite being engaged for four years.
How many children do Billie and Greg have?
View this post on Instagram