Billy Crystal to host Oscars

Billy Crystal will host the 2012 Oscars - replacing Eddie Murphy who pulled out of the show.

Murphy quit in support of the producer of the awards ceremony, Brett Ratner, who stepped aside after making an anti-gay remark.



The pair had also been working together on a new comedy called Tower Heist.



Crystal who has hosted the Oscars eight times tweeted, "Am doing the Oscars so the young woman in the pharmacy will stop asking my name when I pick up my prescriptions. Looking forward to the show."



Earlier this year Crystal was quoted as saying, "It's always fun. It's really hard, but maybe one or two more times... They know where I am."



Academy president Tom Sherak is pleased to have Crystal: "He's a comic legend and Oscar icon, and it feels good to have him back where he belongs.