Plans for 'Bin Laden' movie

"Hurt-Locker" director Kathryn Bigelow will make a movie on the US Navy Seals team which killed Osama Bin Laden.

The movie is to feature a recreation of the 40-minute firefight in which Bin Laden was killed and is due to begin production this summer



It'll be the first film Bigelow has made since Hurt Locker won the Best Picture Oscar in 2010.