Giving birth was a laugh for Mel B

Scary Spice says she chuckled all the way through the birth of newborn daughter Madison

Some women dread it, but Mel B said her giving birth to 3 weeks old Madison was a laugh.

"I was laughing the whole time" said the former Spice Girl in an interview with Hello! magazine "They (husband Stephen Belafonte and 11 year old daughter Phoenix) kept winding each other up and daring each other to look at the (baby's) head. I was laughing so muchI didn't really push - five big chuckles and she was out".

Mel also revealed she allowed Phoenix to pick her baby daughter's name.

"I knew how much it would mean to her" said the 36 year old.