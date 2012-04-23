Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds buy country home

The new couple are taking it to the next level

According to reports actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have purchased a home together in Bedford, New York.

The couple are said to have paid £1.2m for a stunning country house, showing their commitment for each other.

The couple met on the set of film 'The Green Lantern' last year and quickly fell in love.

Reynolds had recently split up with then wife Scarlett Johansson, whilst 'Gossip Girl' actress Blake Lively had broken up with Leonardo DiCaprio.