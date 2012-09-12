Blake Lively wants 30 kids

Blake Lively has revealed that she would love to have 30 children if she could.

Babies may be on the cards for the Gossip Girl actress who married Ryan Reynolds in South Carolina at the weekend.



In an interview with Allure magazine, the 25-year-old star claimed that she sees lots of kids in her future.



‘I've always wanted a big family’, the star reveals. ‘I'd love 30 (children) if I could.’



Lively seems the perfect candidate for motherhood and married life. ‘I don't drink. I've never tried a drug’, she explained.



‘It's not like I decided on these strict lifestyle choices and I'm enforcing them. It's just something that I genuinely don't have a desire for.’



So it seems like we might be seeing the pitter-patter of many tiny feet in the Lively/Reynolds household!



