Blue's Lee Ryan shares emotional update after daughter was taken to hospital

Lee Ryan has been keeping fans updated on the progress of his daughter after she was taken ill. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Zoe Adams

Lee Ryan shares pictures from his child's hospital bed after he pulled out of the band's current tour to be by her side.

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Blue made an official announcement last week over the future of their tour as they were forced to cancel dates in Europe following Lee Ryan's quick exit.

The boy band member revealed his daughter had been taken ill and had to immediately leave mates Duncan James, Simon Webbe and Antony Costa behind to go be by her side.

Living in Spain with his wife and children, Lee has been consistent in updating his fans over the health of his daughter, Riviere, who was rushed to hospital when she fell ill, with doctors discovering an abscess behind her eye.

Sharing a photo from her hospital bed side, Lee said they were taking everything a day at a time. He wrote: "Time, times a healer. Each time at a time, we realise we have no control over time. It’s just one day at a time for you let time take its time."

Blue were forced to cancel a date on their European tour. Picture: Getty

He also added earlier: "Thank you for all your love and prayers (which are powerful) for my little baby. She’s getting better but still here.

"The strength and courage she’s shown is beyond what any 5 year old baby should be capable of. Still smiling and giggling with all the love in her heart. I’m truly grateful and blessed to be her daddy."

Lee and his wife Verity, who is pregnant with their fifth baby, are taking it in turns to be by her side as she recovers in hospital.

Blue were about to go on stage in Milan when Lee received the heartbreaking phone call about his daughter and her being unwell.

A source close to the band told The Sun: "Both he and Verity are in pieces but are holding it together as best they can for the children.

"Verity is pregnant too so this has been an incredibly stressful time for her."

Lee also said: "Anyone who knows me knows my kids.. wife and family are my whole world. This brave little girl has been very ill and has to have an operation and of course I’ve flown home to be by her bedside. It’s been a very scary 48 hours.

Lee Ryan and wife Verity are currently expecting their fifth child together. Picture: Lee Ryan/Instagram

"I’m so sorry I couldn’t be in Rome last night but thank you all so much for understanding.. we have the best fans in the world."

Lee and Verity revealed they were expecting baby number five in September alongside a sweet family video.

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