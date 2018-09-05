Blue singer Lee Ryan defends Roxanne Pallett after CBB 'punch-gate'

The Strictly Come Dancing star urged fans to reconsider their comments - suggesting that Roxanne's CBB drama was a result of mental health.

Blue singer Lee Ryan has defended Roxanne Pallett and the controversy surrounding her brief stint on Celebrity Big Brother.

The Emmerdale actress made headlines after accusing Ryan Thomas of repeatedly "punching" her.

Lee shared his opinions as he commented on an Instagram post, after seeing fans discuss Roxanne's behaviour.

He put: "Yes, it's so horrible what she did but at the same time, she clearly has some mental health issues that are deep set in her.

"No one is that nasty and vindictive without some kind of mental health issue."

Lee - currently starring in Strictly Come Dancing - added: "I'm not sticking up for her at all but people seem to choose to support mental health but when seen the truth and ugliness of what real mental health is and the direct result, they get their rotten fruit at the ready."

After walking out of the Celebrity Big Brother house, Roxanne broke her silence on The Jeremy Vine Show.

While she's not spoken explicitly about her mental health, the actress has suggested that past trauma is the cause of her behaviour.

The 35-year-old explained: "At the time it hurt, but when I looked back on the footage as soon as I left the house - I got it wrong, I really got it wrong."

Roxanne added: "Everything in that house becomes so heightened... Your sensitivity is heightened. In the moment it felt worse than it was. I can't prove you a feeling."