Blue's Lee Ryan announces he's expecting his sixth child in sweet video

Lee Ryan has announced his wife is pregnant. Picture: TikTok/Lee Ryan/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Lee Ryan and his wife Verity Paris have announced she is pregnant.

Blue star Lee Ryan, 42, has revealed his wife Verity Paris is expecting his sixth child.

Announcing the happy news on TikTok, Lee said: "Oops we did it again. Baby number 4 on the way to add to our lovely little family! Another vibe to join the tribe we are truly grateful ps…. Check out little Elton John by the piano!"

The 42-year-old and Verity share four children together, with Lee also father to two kids from previous relationships.

The singer's comment section was flooded with positive words, with many joking about him welcoming his sixth child into the world.

Lee Ryan has revealed he is having another child. Picture: TikTok/Lee Ryan

One person wrote: "Lee Ryan will repopulate the world. Congratulations you both."

Another said: "Congratulations mate. I think you need to get a TV in your bedroom lol."

While a third added: "Starting your own band mate. Congratulation."

Lee is already dad to daughter Bluebell, 18, with Jessica Keevil, daughter Rayn, 16, with ex Samantha Miller, and has three children with his wife Verity. The couple welcomed their children in 2023, 2022 and 2021.

Lee Ryan is married to Verity Paris. Picture: TikTok/Lee Ryan

Verity and Lee met years ago at an event, with Lee telling OK!: "We first saw each other at a Christmas lights switch on when I was promoting and Verity was a performer, and we met backstage.

"A few weeks later, we went on our first date and we bonded over our love of food – sushi, on that occasion. The first time I knew she was the one was on our second date. We picked a Christmas tree and danced around my living room to John Legend."

The lovebirds wed in 2022 with their daughters walking down the aisle and Lee's bandmates Duncan James, Antony Costa and Simon Webbe all present.

Lee Ryan's Blue bandmates Duncan James, Simon Webbe and Antony Costa attended his wedding. Picture: Getty

Speaking to about the magical day, Lee said: "It was great to have Simon, Duncan and Antony there. 'I don’t have any actual brothers – but they are my brothers.

"Through thick and thin, all four of us. We’ve had many ups and downs over the years and it’s only the four of us who really know what it’s like. It’s a bond that’s lasted 24 years now."

Blue were formed in 2000. Picture: Getty

The married couple have now relocated to Spain to raise their growing family, with Lee telling The Sun about their marriage.

He said: "I met someone finally who loves and supports me in everything I do.“Verity is a beautiful, strong and loving woman who I treasure, and I’m a lucky man to have such a wonderful mother for my child, and now wife in her.

"I’ve never been more calm and grounded and I have Verity to thank for that. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life because of the wonderful family life I now have."