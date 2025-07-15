Bobby Brazier brands brother Freddy 'immature' as he breaks silence on family feud

Bobby Brazier has opened up about his strained bond with brother Freddy. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Eastenders actor Bobby Brazier has spoken out about the reasons behind his fractured relationship with brother Freddy.

Bobby Brazier has broken his silence for the first time on the 'strained relationship' between his brother Freddy and their famous dad Jeff Brazier.

The Eastenders actor, 22, branded his younger sibling 'sensitive' and explained that tensions were running high in the family due to a clash in personalities.

Revealing he didn't agree with some of Freddy's recent actions, the soap star claimed the model, 20, needed to 'grow up' amid rumours of a father-and-son feud.

Speaking publicly about his little brother's behaviour, he told The Sun: "Freddy’s very sensitive and wants to please. And when he grows up a little bit that will serve him well."

Freddy and Bobby have drifted apart in recent years. Picture: Instagram

Bobby continued: "There are things I don’t like about him and there are things about me he doesn’t like.

"Freddy will be OK, I don’t know if he looks up to me, but I look up to him in many ways, but he’s a good boy."

The Strictly Come Dancing finalist's comments come after Freddy declared that he 'didn't want to see' his dad in a recent bombshell interview.

He told the Daily Mail: "It feels to me like he only cares about his own image. He doesn’t think about anything that affects anyone else, not even his own sons.

"I don’t want to see him, and I won’t see him next week on Father’s Day either.

"But that’s because I feel like I’m being hung out. I don’t really deserve it."

Freddy admitted his bond with dad Jeff Brazier was strained. Picture: Instagram

Also admitting the Brazier brothers 'didn't speak much either', Freddy added: "I sent him a message to wish him a happy birthday, but that’s it.

"I used to be the middleman between my dad and everyone. But now I can’t be bothered. I don’t care what happens."

TV presenter Jeff, 46, shares sons Bobby and Freddy with the late Jade Goody, who tragically passed away aged 27 from cervical cancer.

Freddy was just four-years-old when the boys' mum died back in 2009, while Bobby was only five.

The brothers lost their mum Jade Goody to cervical cancer in 2009. Picture: Instagram

The difficult chapter comes after Jeff reportedly took legal action to stop Freddy from seeing Jade's mother and the boys' grandmother, Jackiey Budden.

Reports claimed that Freddy was living with his nan at her house in Bermondsey after 'storming out' of the family home he shared with his dad.

During the same interview last month, Freddy said: "Supposedly, he’s (Jeff) taking legal action to stop me from seeing my nana, but nothing will stop me doing that. She’s my family.

"And my mum would be upset if she was here to see him doing that. He still tries to treat me like I’m 13. I’m 20 years old.

"He doesn’t let me do anything for myself."

Bobby said his brother had some growing up to do. Picture: Instagram

A source said at the time: "Jeff was never going to keep Freddy away from his Nanny for very long – they’ve always had a strong bond.

"Jeff may hate her for all sorts of reasons going back many years, but Freddy loves her very much."