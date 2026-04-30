Bobby Norris before and after pictures as he confirms real reason behind surgery

30 April 2026, 11:33

Bobby Norris has opened up about his dramatic transformation, revealing the truth behind his recent facelift (pictured, right)
Bobby Norris has opened up about his dramatic transformation, revealing the truth behind his recent facelift. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Giorgina Hamilton

Bobby Norris unveiled his surgery transformation live on This Morning.

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Bobby Norris has opened up about his dramatic face transformation, revealing the truth behind his recent facelift, and why he felt he had “no option” but to go under the knife.

The The Only Way Is Essex favourite, 39, showcased the results of his surgery during a live TV appearance, marking the first time fans were able to properly see his “after” look following weeks of recovery updates.

In the lead-up to the reveal, Bobby had been candidly documenting the aftermath of his face and neck lift on social media, sharing unfiltered clips of his bruising, swelling and bandages.

Bobby Norris pictured in 2014 before he had a facelift
Bobby Norris pictured in 2014 before he had a facelift . Picture: Getty
The TOWIE star updated his folowers with his face life progress on his Instagram (pictured on April 1)
In the lead-up to the reveal, Bobby had been candidly documenting the aftermath of his face and neck lift on social media . Picture: Instagram

The graphic updates sparked concern among followers, with some urging him to reconsider further cosmetic procedures.

Speaking openly about his decision to This Morning hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard on Wednesday (29 April), Bobby admitted the surgery was not purely cosmetic, but corrective.

“I had no option but to get a facelift as I had overstretched my face from fillers,” he said. “I was really abusing fillers and for a ten year window I was going every 12 weeks.

“I removed all my fillers so I had to have a facelift.”

Reflecting on that period, he added with notable honesty: “I’m almost correcting my stupidity with the facelift.”

The reality star, who first rose to fame on TOWIE in 2012, has long been transparent about his relationship with cosmetic treatments.

Over the years, he has undergone multiple procedures and has consistently chosen to speak about them publicly.

Earlier this year, he detailed some of his past surgeries and explained: “I’ve had an upper left blepharoplasty – so that’s an eyelid surgery – and I had my buccal fat removed from my cheeks, which are fat pads that people have in their cheeks.

“And then I had a little bit of lipo, and I’ve had that done under my chin as well, but I’m a completely open book when it comes to things, as I say.”

Alongside his facial procedures, Bobby also previously opted for 360-degree torso liposuction. That decision came after a difficult period in his life, following a painful accident in November last year when he was hit by a motorbike in London.

The incident had a knock-on effect to his lifestyle, particularly his ability to stay active, something he says played a significant role in his choice to have surgery.

Bobby Norris joined The Only Way Is Essex in 2012 (pictured with fellow castmate Gemma Collins in 2015)
Bobby Norris joined The Only Way Is Essex in 2012. Picture: Getty

He explained: “I was frustrated that I couldn’t get in the car and drive.

“I couldn’t go to the gym, which is a huge part of my life, and for me to lose that little bit of weight… Lipo isn’t really a weight loss surgery as such.

“It’s not like I’ve had a gastric band or a balloon, which is more to drop serious size.”

Bobby Norris joined The Only Way Is Essex in 2012, making his debut in series four.

He remained a regular cast member for over a decade, appearing consistently through multiple series until 2024, when he stepped away from the show.

He's since dipped in and out of reality TV, notably, he appeared on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2024, where he pushed himself physically before leaving due to injury.

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