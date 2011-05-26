007 for the 21st century

The new James Bond novel hits the bookshelves today.

"Carte Blanche" was written by a best selling thriller abeuthor, Jeffery Deaver who was tasked with bringing Ian Fleming's creation into the 21st century.

The 61-year-old is best known for his murder mysteries featuring quadriplegic investigator Lincoln Rhyme and his sidekick Amelia Sachs, as portrayed by Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie in the film adaptation of The Bone Collector.

Pictured: Deaver arrives with a Bond girl to promote his new James Bond novel 'Carte Blanche' during a photocall at St. Pancras station in London.

Who is the Best Bond?

With the release of a new Bond novel - it must be time to ask that question. Who is the best on-screen Bond of all time. Tell us below.