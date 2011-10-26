Bond in Motion

Calling all 007 fans.

50 of the best loved and most iconic James Bond vehicles are to go on display at the National Motor Museum at Beaulieu.

Bond in Motion, the largest exhibition of its kind staged anywhere in the world will run from January to December 2012 at the National Motor Museum.



2012 also marks the 40th anniversary of the world-famous National Motor Museum.



Bond in Motion will feature cars, boats, motorbikes, sleds, jets and many more.

This collection of iconic movie vehicles will include

1964 Aston Martin DB5 and the 1937 Phantom lll Rolls-Royce both from Goldfinger

Lotus Esprit S1 affectionately nicknamed ‘Wet Nellie’ from The Spy Who Loved Me,

Bede Acrostar jet famously flown in Octopussy,

BMW 750iL from Tomorrow Never Dies

The original villain Parahawk featured in The World is Not Enough

The original SFX Cello Case Ski famously navigated by Timothy Dalton in The Living Daylights.

Beaulieu's Commercial Director, Stephen Munn said, “2012 is going to be a very exciting year for Beaulieu. After many months of planning, the preparation of the Bond exhibition area is about to begin and the first consignment of vehicles will be arriving in a few weeks"