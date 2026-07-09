Bonnie Tyler dies aged 75 following ongoing health complications

9 July 2026, 10:27 | Updated: 9 July 2026, 12:49

Bonnie Tyler has sadly passed away aged 75
Bonnie Tyler has sadly passed away aged 75. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Total Eclipse of the Heart singer Bonnie Tyler has passed away in Portugal, her family confirms in heartfelt statement.

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Singer Bonnie Tyler has sadly died at the age of 75.

Known for music hits 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' and 'Holding Out For A Hero', the popular 70s and 80s star had been dealing with an ongoing illness and was placed in a coma in Portugal following emergency intestinal surgery.

Her family confirmed Bonnie's passing on her website and wrote: "Bonnie's family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for.

"We will issue a further statement shortly but for now ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy."

Bonnie Tyler rose to fame in the 70s with her voice and memorable music
Bonnie Tyler rose to fame in the 70s with her voice and memorable music. Picture: Getty

In May 2026, those close to her confirmed she was placed into an induced coma following emergency treatment and last month her spokesperson revealed while she was now out of the coma, she was "very unwell and in intensive care".

Bonnie's death will be a huge loss to the music industry as her voice dominated the scenes for much of the 70s and 80s.

Her most successful song was 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' but she was also responsible for hits such as 'It's a Heartache' and 'Lost In France'.

Her credible career saw her nominated three times for a Grammy and she also represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2013.

Bonnie Tyler on how Total Eclipse of the Heart became her biggest hit

Bonnie also achieved an MBE for her services to music and her song 'Holding Out For A Hero' become the soundtrack for hit movie, Footloose.

Bonnie leaves behind her husband of more than 50 years, Robert Sullivan and her large close family.

She is one of six children and was born Gaynor Hopkins on June 8, 1951 in Skewen, South Wales. She first changed her name to Sherene Davis for performance purposes before being advised to change it again in 1975 when she was given her first music contract.

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