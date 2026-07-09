Who is Bonnie Tyler's Olympic athlete husband Robert Sullivan?

Bonnie Tyler was married to her husband for more than five decades. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Singer Bonnie Tyler has left behind her partner of 53 years following her sad death in Portugal.

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Bonnie Tyler sadly died in Portugal in July 2026 with her family confirming the news on her website and social media pages.

Following an emergency operation in May, the 70s and 80s icon was put into an induced coma and while she was brought around, its said she suffered on-going complications as a result.

A sad loss for the country and the music business, Bonnie is also leaving behind her loyal and loving husband Robert Sullivan.

A true supporter of his wife Bonnie, the couple built an amazing life together which saw him boast an Olympic career as well as them becoming huge property moguls.

Here's everything you need to know about Bonnie's husband including their relationship history and life together.

Bonnie Tyler and Robert Sullivan were together since the early 70s after meeting before fame. Picture: Getty

Who is Bonnie Tyler's husband Robert Sullivan?

Robert was of course the supportive man behind Bonnie's hugely successful career but he also had a triumphant past too.

Robert began as a club manager and went on to compete for Great Britain at the 1972 Munich olympics. His was sport was judo.

Following his business passions, him and Bonnie built a huge portfolio of houses which reportedly included 22 homes across Berkshire and London. They also had a farm in New Zealand and a home in their favourite place, Portugal.

Robert is also related to Catherine Zeta-Jones as he's the cousin of her father.

How long were Bonnie Tyler and husband Robert Sullivan married for?

The happy couple were married for 53 years after tying the knot in 1973.

Bonnie and Robert first met in 1970 when he was working the clubs and she was singing on the local circuit. Bonnie had previously mentioned the fact they met before fame is a contributing factor towards their successful relationship.

Did Bonnie Tyler and husband Robert have any children together?

They didn't have any children together but were kept busy with their close relatives as Bonnie is one of six siblings.

They paused family life while her career sky-rocketed and she sadly suffered a miscarriage later on in their marriage.

Despite not having any children of her own, she was incredibly invested and proud of her nieces and nephews.