Bonnie Tyler in induced coma in Portugal after emergency intestinal surgery

Bonnie Tyler has been placed into an induced coma following emergency intestinal surgery. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Fans and fellow stars send messages of support as singer recovers following urgent operation.

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Bonnie Tyler has been placed into an induced coma following emergency intestinal surgery, with fans and fellow music stars flooding social media with messages of support for the Welsh singer.

The 74-year-old, who lives in Portugal, was rushed to hospital near her home in Faro on Wednesday for urgent treatment.

A spokesperson later confirmed that doctors had made the decision to place the singer into an induced coma as she continues to recover from the procedure.

Thousands of Bonnie Tyler fans from across the world sent well wishes to the 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' singer. Picture: Getty

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, the spokesman said: “Bonnie has been put into an induced coma by her doctors to aid her recovery.”

He added: “We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time please. “We will issue a further statement when we are able to.”

The news sparked an outpouring of concern online, with thousands of fans from across the world sending well wishes to the 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' singer.

More than 2,000 comments were posted beneath a message shared to Tyler’s official Facebook page, many from supporters sharing their hopes for her recovery and recounting their own experiences with similar operations.

Several famous faces from the music industry also shared public messages of support for the star, whose career has spanned nearly five decades.

Bonnie Tyler on how Total Eclipse of the Heart became her biggest hit

Katrina Leskanich, lead singer of Katrina and the Waves, wrote: “Dearest Bonnie. Make a speedy recovery and come back rocking! We love you.”

Disco icon Gloria Gaynor also posted a heartfelt message, writing: “Wishing you a swift recovery, Bonnie!”

Bonnie, born Gaynor Hopkins in Skewen, Wales, became one of the most recognisable voices of the 1980s after the release of her global hit 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' in 1983.

The power ballad transformed her into an international superstar and remains one of the defining songs of the decade.

More than 40 years after its release, the track recently surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, introducing her music to a whole new generation of listeners.

The 74-year-old, who lives in Portugal, was rushed to hospital near her home in Faro . Picture: Getty

Before her worldwide breakthrough, Bonnie was discovered by talent scout Roger Bell while performing in a Swansea club.

She released her debut single 'Lost in France' in 1977, but it was Faster Than the Speed of Night and its lead single 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' that catapulted her to global fame.

The song spent two weeks at number one in the UK charts and four weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States.

Tyler later received Grammy nominations for both the single and the accompanying album, as well as for 'Here She Comes'.

In 2013, she represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest with the song 'Believe in Me', finishing 19th in the competition.

A decade later, she was recognised for her contribution to music when she was awarded an MBE in 2023. Despite decades in the spotlight, Tyler has remained closely connected to her Welsh roots.

Official music video for 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' (1983):

Bonnie Tyler - Total Eclipse of the Heart (Turn Around) (Official Video)

Raised in a council house in Neath she has frequently spoken about her upbringing and the journey that took her from South Wales clubs to sold-out arenas around the world.

Fans are now hoping the music legend will make a full recovery, as messages continue pouring in from admirers around the globe.

One supporter wrote online: “Sending love and strength to Bonnie and her family,” while another added: “Her music has carried so many people through difficult times. Wishing her the very best.”

Further updates on Tyler’s condition are expected in the coming days.

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