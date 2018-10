Boybands unite for new album

Two of the biggest boybands of the 90s are uniting for a supergroup album.

New Kids On The Block and Backstreet Boys have teamed up to form the ultimate man band NKOTBSB and are releasing an album of the same name in the UK in October.



NKOTBSB have been touring the US this summer and will release the album in October. It will be full of fans favourites and their new single, Don't Turn Out the Lights

The group will tour the UK early next year.