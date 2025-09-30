Boyzone's career in pictures as the band reunite for special concert

30 September 2025, 12:13

Boyzone are reuniting once again
Boyzone are reuniting once again. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

With the group revealing they are reuniting in 2026, we've taken a look back at Boyzone's career over the years.





Boyzone have announced they will be reuniting for a one-off show titled One For The Road: Live At Emirates Stadium, London on Saturday June 6.

Original members Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch and Mikey Graham will be performing together for the first time since 2019, and have promised to pay tribute to their late member Stephen Gately.

After getting together in 1993, the band have hit a slew of successful singles including 'No Matter What', 'Love Me for a Reason' and 'Words', with this new concert set to contain all of their hit tracks.

As the boys reunite, we've taken a trip down memory lane and looked back at all of the integral moments in Boyzone's career.

Boyzone were formed in 1993
Boyzone were formed in 1993. Picture: Alamy
Ronan Keating hasn't changed much since 1993
Ronan Keating hasn't changed much since 1993. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Keith Duffy is reuniting with his Boyzone bandmates
Keith Duffy is reuniting with his Boyzone bandmates. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Shane Lynch has been in the music industry since 1993
Shane Lynch has been in the music industry since 1993. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Mikey Graham was in the original Boyzone lineup in 1993
Mikey Graham was in the original Boyzone lineup in 1993. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Boyzone released their debut album Said and Done in 1995
Boyzone released their debut album Said and Done in 1995. Picture: Getty
Their second album A Different Beat came out in 1996
Their second album A Different Beat came out in 1996. Picture: Getty
Their career continued to skyrocket in 1997
Their career continued to skyrocket in 1997. Picture: Getty
The band decided to take a hiatus in 2000
The band decided to take a hiatus in 2000. Picture: Getty
The group reunited in 2004
The group reunited in 2004. Picture: Getty
Boyzone came together in 2007
Boyzone came together in 2007. Picture: Getty
Boyzone went on tour in 2008
Boyzone went on tour in 2008. Picture: Getty
The band continued to tour in 2009, shortly before Stephen Gately's death in October
The band continued to tour in 2009, shortly before Stephen Gately's death in October. Picture: Getty
The band helped carry Stephen Gately's coffin in 2009
The band helped carry Stephen Gately's coffin in 2009. Picture: Getty
The group joined Ronan Keating on stage in 2010
The group joined Ronan Keating on stage in 2010. Picture: Getty
Boyzone came together again in 2013
Boyzone came together again in 2013. Picture: Getty
They continued to work together in 2014
They continued to work together in 2014. Picture: Getty
Boyzone performed together in 2015
Boyzone performed together in 2015. Picture: Getty
The boys reunited in 2018
The boys reunited in 2018. Picture: Getty
The band were performing in 2019
The band were performing in 2019. Picture: Getty
There was a mini Boyzone reunion in 2025 for their documentary 'Boyzone: No Matter What'
There was a mini Boyzone reunion in 2025 for their documentary 'Boyzone: No Matter What'. Picture: Getty

