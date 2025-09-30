Boyzone's career in pictures as the band reunite for special concert

Boyzone are reuniting once again. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

With the group revealing they are reuniting in 2026, we've taken a look back at Boyzone's career over the years.

Boyzone have announced they will be reuniting for a one-off show titled One For The Road: Live At Emirates Stadium, London on Saturday June 6.

Original members Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch and Mikey Graham will be performing together for the first time since 2019, and have promised to pay tribute to their late member Stephen Gately.

After getting together in 1993, the band have hit a slew of successful singles including 'No Matter What', 'Love Me for a Reason' and 'Words', with this new concert set to contain all of their hit tracks.

As the boys reunite, we've taken a trip down memory lane and looked back at all of the integral moments in Boyzone's career.

Boyzone were formed in 1993. Picture: Alamy

Ronan Keating hasn't changed much since 1993. Picture: Alamy/Getty

Keith Duffy is reuniting with his Boyzone bandmates. Picture: Alamy/Getty

Shane Lynch has been in the music industry since 1993. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Mikey Graham was in the original Boyzone lineup in 1993. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Boyzone released their debut album Said and Done in 1995. Picture: Getty

Their second album A Different Beat came out in 1996. Picture: Getty

Their career continued to skyrocket in 1997. Picture: Getty

The band decided to take a hiatus in 2000. Picture: Getty

The group reunited in 2004. Picture: Getty

Boyzone came together in 2007. Picture: Getty

Boyzone went on tour in 2008. Picture: Getty

The band continued to tour in 2009, shortly before Stephen Gately's death in October. Picture: Getty

The band helped carry Stephen Gately's coffin in 2009. Picture: Getty

The group joined Ronan Keating on stage in 2010. Picture: Getty

Boyzone came together again in 2013. Picture: Getty

They continued to work together in 2014. Picture: Getty

Boyzone performed together in 2015. Picture: Getty

The boys reunited in 2018. Picture: Getty

The band were performing in 2019. Picture: Getty