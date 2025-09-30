Boyzone's career in pictures as the band reunite for special concert
30 September 2025, 12:13
By Hope Wilson
With the group revealing they are reuniting in 2026, we've taken a look back at Boyzone's career over the years.
Boyzone have announced they will be reuniting for a one-off show titled One For The Road: Live At Emirates Stadium, London on Saturday June 6.
Original members Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch and Mikey Graham will be performing together for the first time since 2019, and have promised to pay tribute to their late member Stephen Gately.
After getting together in 1993, the band have hit a slew of successful singles including 'No Matter What', 'Love Me for a Reason' and 'Words', with this new concert set to contain all of their hit tracks.