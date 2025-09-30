Boyzone announce huge reunion show including Mikey Graham in 2026

30 September 2025, 08:00

Boyzone are back!
Boyzone are back! Picture: Boyzone

By Tom Eames

Boyzone are officially back!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The legendary boyband have announced they will reunite as a four-piece for a one-off stadium show in 2026.

One For The Road: Live At Emirates Stadium, London, will be a world exclusive headline show on Saturday, June 6.

The show will be the biggest of their entire career anywhere in the world, and will be the only place to see Boyzone live on stage in 2026.

It will mark Boyzone's first performance together since their five-night run at the London Palladium in 2019.

Boyzone - No Matter What

It follows their acclaimed documentary Boyzone: No Matter What, which saw Mikey Graham turn down the chance to reunite with Ronan Keating, Shane Lynch and Keith Duffy, stating that he had no intentions to return to the group.

Boyzone will play their biggest hits at the concert, and pay tribute to their late bandmate Stephen Gately.

They said: We’ve been truly blown away and humbled by the response to the documentary this year. The love we’ve felt from fans all over the world has inspired us to create the ultimate experience together, headlining our own stadium show.

"The four of us can’t wait to stand together again and enjoy One For The Road."

Fans who register here can access an exclusive ticket pre-sale which opens at 9am on Tuesday, October 7th. Remaining tickets will then go on general sale here from 9am on Friday, October 10th.

