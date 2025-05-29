Brad Pitt breaks silence on divorce from Angelina Jolie following eight year legal battle

29 May 2025, 14:35

Brad Pitt has spoken out about his divorce from Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt has spoken out about his divorce from Angelina Jolie. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

The actor has spoken out after his divorce from Angelina Jolie was finalised last year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brad Pitt, 61, has opened up for the first time about his contentious divorce from Angelina Jolie, 49, which saw the pair engage in a eight year long legal battle.

The couple- who share six children together- first announced their split in 2016, with their divorce being finalised in 2024.

Now for the first time Brad has broken his silence on his split from his Mr & Mrs. Smith co-star in a new interview with GQ magazine.

When asked if his divorce from Angelina was a "relief", Brad answered: "No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally."

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce was finalised in 2024
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce was finalised in 2024. Picture: Getty

The 61-year-old is now in a relationship with 32-year-old Ines de Ramon, however when asked if their first public appearance together at the British Grand Prix in 2024 was done to drum up publicity for Brad's upcoming film F1, the actor responded: "No, dude, it’s not that calculated."

He continued: "If you’re living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve."

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt have been in a relationship since 2022
Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt have been in a relationship since 2022. Picture: Getty

When asked if making his film F1 was a "refuge" from all the attention surrounding his private life, Brad revealed: "Um, I don’t see it that way.

"It’s been an annoyance I’ve had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do.

"So, it’s always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that, I don’t know. I don’t know.

"Mostly I feel pretty…. My life is fairly contained. It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am, that, you know, it’s like this fly buzzing around a little bit."

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their split in 2016
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their split in 2016. Picture: Getty

Earlier this year Brad's relationship with Ines was hit with rumours they were on the outs after the couple spent months apart whilst the Pulp Fiction star filmed in New Zealand.

However insiders have hit back at the reports, telling the Daily Mail: "Brad is happy to be back in Los Angeles with his lady, he is very in love with her.

"They are doing better than ever. The breakup rumors are not true at all. They are solid."

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt live together in Los Angeles
Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt live together in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

Sources also stated: "They are very much in love and happy to be in a healthy relationship.

"Brad loves being with a woman who is not an actress because there is no competition at all, they have their own careers and there is zero jealousy."

