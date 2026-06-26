Who is Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines de Ramon? Age, career and famous ex-husband revealed

Brad Pitt has been dating jewellery executive Ines de Ramon for more than three years . Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

From her successful career in the luxury jewellery industry to her marriage to a Vampire Diaries star, here's everything you need to know about Brad Pitt's long-term girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

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Brad Pitt has been dating jewellery executive Ines de Ramon for more than three years now and there's even talk about weddings and their future together.

While the Oscar-winning actor is no stranger to life in the showbiz spotlight, Ines has largely stayed out of the public eye despite their high-profile romance.

From her successful career in the luxury jewellery industry to her previous marriage to a famous Vampire Diaries actor, here's everything you need to know about Brad's girlfriend.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have managed to keep their relationship relatively low-key. Picture: Getty

How old is Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines de Ramon and where is she from?

Ines de Ramon is 33 years old.

She was born in 1992 and grew up in Geneva, Switzerland, although she was born in New Jersey to Spanish parents.

She studied business administration at the University of Geneva before building a career in the luxury jewellery industry.

What does Ines de Ramon do for a job?

Unlike Brad, Ines doesn't work in the entertainment industry.

She is a jewellery executive and currently serves as Vice President at Los Angeles-based luxury jewellery brand Anita Ko, whose celebrity clients include Michelle Obama, Scarlett Johansson, Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian.

Before joining Anita Ko in 2020, she held roles at Christie's and Swiss luxury jeweller De Grisogono, helping establish herself as a respected figure within the jewellery world.

Ines de Ramon was born in 1992 and grew up in Geneva, Switzerland. Picture: Getty

Alongside her business qualifications, she is also a certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach.

One of her lesser-known talents is that she speaks five languages. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is fluent in English, French and Spanish, while also speaking German and Italian.

Who was Ines de Ramon married to?

Before dating Brad, Ines was married to actor Paul Wesley, best known for playing Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries.

The pair reportedly married in 2019 after first being linked in 2018.

They announced their separation in September 2022, with representatives confirming the split had actually taken place several months earlier.

Before dating Brad PITT, Ines was married to actor Paul Wesley . Picture: Getty

At the time, a spokesperson told People: "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time."

Their divorce was finalised in early 2024.

When did Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon start dating?

Brad and Ines first sparked romance rumours in November 2022 after they were photographed together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles.

Just days later, reports said they had actually been dating privately for several months after being introduced through mutual friends.

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines began dating in 2022. Picture: Getty

Since then, the couple have made a number of public appearances together, including attending the British Grand Prix, the Venice Film Festival and several film premieres.

Although they generally keep their relationship private, Brad has occasionally spoken about avoiding overthinking his personal life.

During an interview with GQ in 2025, he said: "If you're living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you're living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve."

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Do Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon live together?

Yes. Reports first emerged in early 2024 that Ines had moved into Brad's Los Feliz home after the couple had spent increasing amounts of time together.

According to People, a source said moving in "made sense" because they were already spending so much time together.

More recently, sources have suggested their relationship remains strong, with Ines becoming close to Brad's extended family.

However, despite ongoing speculation, reports indicate the couple currently have no plans to get married.

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