Bradley Cooper spotted with 'lipstick marks' by his mouth in picture with Lady Gaga

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the lipstick on Bradley's chin . Picture: Getty

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga have furiously denied rumours of a romance between them.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga were at the centre of dating rumours again over the weekend, after Bradley was spotted with 'red lipstick' by his mouth.

The A Star is Born actors, who raised eyebrows with their intimate Oscars performance of Shallow, were pictured together at LA premiere of the hit film back in September.

However, the photo has now resurfaced after eagle-eyed fans spotted what appears to be a lipstick smear underneath Bradley's lip and on his chin.

The photo was uploaded to a the ladyfckinggaga Instagram account with the caption: "Oops"

Other photos form the night also show Bradley without the lipstick stain on his mouth, before running into his co-star who was also sporting a red lipstick.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper pictured in September . Picture: Rex Shuttershock

Gaga is much shorter than Bradley, it could be that Lady Gaga went for a kiss on the cheek and simply missed.

The newly surfaced photo won't do anything to squash fan theory's that the pair are secretly in love, a claim Lady Gaga recently denied.

Addressing their intimate performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! she said: "Gaga told Jimmy Kimmell: "I guess we did a good job - fooled ya!"

When Jimmy asked her about what people had been speculating online she said: "First of all, social media quite frankly is the toilet of the internet.

"What it has done to pop culture is abysmal and yes people saw love, add guess what that's what we wanted you to see!"

This is a love song [Shallow] and the movie A Star Is Born, it's a love story.

Lady gaga and Bradley Cooper. Picture: Getty

"We worked so hard, we worked all week on that performance.

"From a performance perspective it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time.

"Look, I've had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world!

"When you're singing love songs that's what you want people to feel."

She also quashed romance rumours via Instagram when she uploaded a picture of her and Cooper from the big night alongside a caption that read: "Nothing could be more special than sharing this moment at the Oscars with a true friend and artistic genius."