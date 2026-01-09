Bradley Cooper finally breaks silence on plastic surgery rumours

Bradley Cooper has finally weighed in on the ongoing rumours about his changing appearance. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The 51-year-old actor Bradley Cooper has set the record straight after months of fan speculation about whether he’s had work done.

Bradley Cooper has finally weighed in on the ongoing rumors about his changing appearance and whether he's had plastic surgery.

The Maestro star, who recently turned 51, opened up about the ongoing chatter during a guest appearance on the SmartLess podcast, released Monday, January 5.

The episode saw Cooper join longtime friends and hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett for an unfiltered conversation that eventually turned to speculation about his looks.

Bradley Cooper opened up about his changing looks to pals on a podcast. Picture: Getty

The subject came up when Arnett recalled being asked to share something people might not know about Cooper.

“I said, ‘Well, there’s a lot, everybody thinks that Bradley’s had plastic surgery.'”

Arnett continued: "What people don’t know is that he hasn’t. Right?” prompting Bateman to clarify, “That he hasn’t.” Arnett confirmed again: “Yeah. Of course, he hasn’t.”

Cooper laughed, acknowledging he’s heard similar comments recently. He said: “No, I get people [coming] up to me the last couple weeks. They’re like, ‘Oh, you look good! Yeah. Yeah, but it’s a crazy—.”

Arnett chimed in, calling the speculation “hilarious” and adding that people “think they know” based on “that bulls--- stuff” they read.

Bradley Cooper has denied he's had any plastic surgery. Picture: Getty

This was the first time the Oscar-nominated actor directly acknowledged the cosmetic surgery rumors that have followed him for months.

The conversation follows a surge of online debate about his appearance during promotional events for his latest film, Is This Thing On?, which Cooper directed and produced.

The movie stars Arnett and Laura Dern as a married couple whose relationship begins to unravel amid questions of identity, love, and reinvention.

Public curiosity about Cooper’s appearance first intensified in late 2023, when fans noticed his noticeably smoother complexion and more defined features during press events.

Some observers compared his face to other celebrities, while cosmetic surgeon Gerard Lambe — who has never treated Cooper — told the Daily Mail in October 2025 that any changes could stem from subtle procedures like a jawline lift or lower facelift.

Lambe suggested these techniques might involve tightening beneath the skin to refine facial structure, or minor work around the eyes to create a more refreshed look.

The actor has made a string of public appearances recently, both to promote Is This Thing On? and alongside his girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid (pictured). Picture: Getty

Still, he emphasized that if Cooper had undergone any treatment, it appeared “natural and well-executed".

Despite the chatter, Cooper’s focus remains on work and family life. The actor has made a string of public appearances recently, both to promote Is This Thing On? and alongside his girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid.

The pair, linked since October 2023, were last seen attending a December matinee of Waiting for Godot on Broadway, posing for photos with stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

