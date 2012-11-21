Bradley Cooper and Ryan Gosling compete over who is sexier

Silver Linings Playbook star Bradley Cooper jokes that he and Ryan Gosling have constant competitions about who is more attractive.

The 37-year-old actor was voted People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2011, and worked with fellow heartthrob Ryan Gosling on The Place Beyond The Pines.



'It was treacherous. We had Sexiest Man Alive matches every lunchtime,' said Bradley to more!



'Who walked most sexily, who are lunch most sexily, who opened doors most sexily,' he continued.



'He won every time. Just kidding. He's a really good guy.'