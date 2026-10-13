Breaking Bad cast "heartbroken" as they lead heartfelt tributes for RJ Mitte

RJ Mitte sadly passed away in October, his representative confirmed. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Walter "Flynn" White Jr star RJ Mitte has tragically passed away as Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul lead emotional tributes for the actor.

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Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte had his death confirmed to the public on October 12th as his representative released an official statement.

It read: "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte."

Aged 34 at the time of his death, actor RJ Mitte was most famous for his role as Walter "Flynn" White Jr in the successful Breaking Bad series which he starred in from 2008-2013. He also had roles in Hannah Montana and Switched At Birth.

Following the announcement of his sad passing, his fellow co-stars, including Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were among the first to pay tribute.

RJ Mitte rose to fame in Breaking Bad where he played Walter "Flynn" White Jr. Picture: Getty

Bryan Cranston penned a long sweet message about his on-screen son RJ Mitte. Picture: Getty

Bryan Cranston tribute

Speaking of his "deep despair" Bryan, who played his on-screen dad Walter White, took to Instagram to pay his respects. He wrote: "I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr, a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm.

"Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never - ever - allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination.

"That kid was pretty raw when we started shooting the pilot in February of 2007, but little by little we watched him grow into a really fine actor. He parlayed his experience on the show to be a vocal advocate for performers with disabilities, and was the head of a philanthropic organization with a focus on helping the disabled community."

Bryan added that all RJ's potential and promise is "now such a loss".

He continued by talking about their most recent interaction, them trying to organise a lunch, and finished by adding: "I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed…I’ll miss you, son."

Aaron Paul sent a message of love to his friend RJ Mitte. Picture: Getty

Aaron Paul tribute

Aaron, who played Jessie Pinkman in the hit series, also took the time to write about the huge loss of RJ.

In a statement he wrote: "I am at a loss. I am heartbroken over this news. RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed. And to whoever happens to be reading this, please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that.

Dean Norris spoke about RJ's talent in his tribute to the Breaking Bad actor. Picture: Getty

Dean Norris tribute

Playing his on-screen uncle, Dean was Hank Schrader in Breaking Bad and also took to social media to share his sweet words for RJ.

On X, he wrote: "Oh my God! Was working just found out about RJ. I am heartbroken.

"Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set. He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking, I can’t believe it. Thinking of him and his family."