Brian McFadden facts: Age, Westlife career, relationship history and children revealed

Westlife star Brian McFadden rose to fame in the late 90s. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Who has Brian McFadden been married to? And what is his net worth? Here's everything you need to know about the former Westlife singer.

Brian McFadden rose to fame as one fifth of the hugely popular boyband Westlife when they released their first single 'Swear It Again' in 1999.

Now, with a whole collection of number ones to brag about from his Westlife days, he's officially quit the band and moved on to become one half of Boyzlife with Boyzone star Keith Duffy.

But it hasn't always been Brian's music career that's kept him famous but a string of high profile relationships and marriages have also put him in the public eye. Having dated the likes of Kerry Katona, Vogue Williams and Delta Goodrem his romantic life has been anything but private.

Here's everything you need to know about Brian from his age, where he's from and his height. We also look at his net worth, his relationship history and who his children are.

Brian McFadden now takes to the stage as Boyzlife with Keith Duffy. Picture: Getty

How old is Brian McFadden and where is he from?

Born on April 12th, 1980, Brian is currently 45 years old.

Originally from Dublin, in Ireland, the singer has lived all over the world including LA, New York and Sydney. He now takes up residence in Manchester.

How tall is Brian McFadden?

Brian is estimated to be around 6ft 3inches which is about 1.9m tall.

Brian McFadden was first married to Kerry Katona. Picture: Getty

What has Brian McFadden done in music and TV?

Brian rose to fame in the late 90s as part of the very successful boy group, Westlife. They had top songs including 'Uptown Girl', 'My Love', 'You Raise Me Up' and 'Swear It Again'.

Westlife announced their split in 2011 with a farewell tour bringing them to an end in 2012. Brian went on to pursue a solo career releasing singles 'Real To Me', 'Almost Here', and 'Time To Save Our Love'.

Brian is now part of boyband Boyzlife which he formed with Boyzone singer Keith and will be going on tour in 2026.

He's also appeared on a number of reality TV shows including Dancing On Ice, Stepping Out, Jump and Strictly Come Dancing. He was also a judge on Australia's Got Talent.

Why did Brian McFadden leave Westlife?

Westlife reunited in 2018 but Brian decided he wouldn't be joining them for their comeback.

At the time, he said going back to Westlife would be too much as he chose to focus his time on his marriage and children.

What is Brian McFadden's net worth?

In 2024, it was estimated that Brian was worth around £12million. This is largely due to his singing career and reality TV deals.

Who is Brian McFadden dating now?

Brian is currently engaged to PE teacher Danielle Parkinson. The couple met in 2016 and it was in 2019 he popped the question.

The couple have been engaged for five years now, with Brian referring to Danielle as his "soul mate".

They are due to get married in July 2026 after their first wedding in South Africa was cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

Brian told RSVP: "We are getting married next July. We are getting married in Cornwall. It will be a small wedding. It will just be our close family and friends."

Who are Brian McFadden's ex-wives?

Brian's romantic life has been busy with him being married twice before. He was first married to Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona in 2002 before they announced their divorce in 2006.

Six years later, he married I'm A Celebrity star Vogue Williams but they too divorced in 2017.

Brian was also engaged to Delta Goodrem before splitting after they realised they had grown apart.

Does Brian McFadden have children?

Brian is the proud father of three daughters. He shares children Molly, 23, and Lilly Sue, 22, with ex-wife Kerry and has young daughter Ruby with his current partner.

