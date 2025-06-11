Beach Boys icon Brian Wilson has died, aged 82

Brian Wilson has passed away. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Brian Wilson, the creative force behind the Beach Boys, has died at the age of 82.

Wilson served as the principal composer, musician, producer and visionary who crafted the majority of the Beach Boys' most celebrated tracks. His family announced the devastating news through an official statement posted on his social media channels.

"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away," the statement read.

"We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realise that we are sharing our grief with the world."

The loss comes just over a year after the death of his wife Melinda in January 2024. Wilson had been married to Melinda for 29 years and frequently described her as his "saviour," crediting her with transforming his life and reigniting his passion for music.

Wilson was born on June 20th, 1942, the eldest son of Audree and Murry Wilson. Displaying remarkable musical abilities from childhood, he co-founded the Beach Boys with his younger brothers Dennis and Carl, along with cousin Mike Love and family friend Al Jardine.

Whilst Wilson penned most of the group's material, he stepped back from regular touring after experiencing a mental health crisis in 1964. Despite his absence from live performances, he remained the band's chief creative architect.

Taking over production duties after the first two albums (which were overseen by Nick Venet), Wilson guided the creation of the band's most iconic recordings. Beyond their early catalogue of surf and teenage anthems, Wilson's leadership produced the groundbreaking 1966 masterpiece Pet Sounds and the revolutionary single 'Good Vibrations'.

However, ongoing mental health struggles forced Wilson to abandon his ambitious SMiLE project shortly after beginning work on it. His involvement with the band fluctuated over the years as personal relationships within the group experienced various tensions.

The Beach Boys in 1987. Picture: Getty

During particularly difficult periods, Wilson withdrew from public life and became embroiled in a controversial professional relationship with psychologist Eugene Landy, which affected his medical care, business dealings and creative output.

Wilson's 1964 marriage to childhood girlfriend Marilyn Rovell eventually crumbled under the strain of his continuing psychological challenges, ending in divorce in 1979.

Following his separation from Landy's influence, Wilson found love again with Melinda Ledbetter, a former model and car sales professional.

The 1990s marked a remarkable revival in Wilson's career. Alongside growing recognition for his earlier contributions, he embarked on a successful solo recording career, highlighted by Brian Wilson Presents Smile, which finally realised his long-shelved project.

The Beach Boys - God Only Knows (Official Music Video)

Wilson also returned to the stage, performing internationally and notably appearing at Glastonbury Festival in 2005. He reunited with the Beach Boys for their 50th anniversary celebrations in 2012, contributing to both a tour and the album That's Why God Made The Radio.

His touring career continued until July 2022, when he cancelled remaining dates after a performance in Michigan, effectively ending his live performing career.

Following Melinda's death in early 2024, Wilson's family revealed he was battling dementia, leading to the establishment of a new conservatorship to oversee his care and affairs.

Wilson's first marriage to Marilyn produced two daughters, Carnie and Wendy, who continue performing as part of Wilson Phillips alongside Chynna Phillips, daughter of the Mamas & the Papas' John and Michelle Phillips. Wilson and Melinda also adopted five children during their marriage.