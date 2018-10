Bridget Jones 3 loses director

Problems for the third installment of Bridget Jones' Diary.

Director Paul Feig, who took charge of summer hit Bridesmaids, has left the production. Feig was working on the script but has decided to quit.

Shooting is due to begin in January with Renee Zellweger,Hugh Grant and Colin Firth.

Universal Studio bosses are thought to be looking for a British director.