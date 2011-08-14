Bridget Jones 3 is on

After lots of rumours and speculation its been confirmed Bridget Jones 3 is going ahead.

Entertainment Weekly has confirmed the third movie starring Renee Zellweger has officially got go-ahead, with producers hoping to start work soon.

Planning for the third movie started in 2009 but everyone's been waiting to see if Renee wanted to reprise the role.

Spolier alert!



Colin Firth, who played Mark Darcy, has let slip Bridget would dump Darcy and go with Hugh’s former character.



He admitted: "I can tell you that Bridget and Mark can't have children, I think that's the way it goes on. So then she makes the huge mistake of going back to Daniel Cleaver for long enough to get pregnant. And I think he dumps her, and she's left stranded, and guess who comes back to rescue her?"



The original movie, based on Helen Fielding's best-selling novel, took approximately $281 million at the box-office.

The second film was panned by critics but still loved by fans as it took around $262 million around the world.

Bridget Jones 3 - good idea or bad idea?