The Brit Awards 2016: Everything That Happened On The Night

From Tim Peake presenting a Brit award from space to Adele's emotional acceptance speech, we've got all of the on-stage action and back-stage reactions from last night's awards...

Awards season is here and brings with it a host of phrases from "the winner is..." to "who are you wearing?" so who won what at the 2016 Brit Awards? And did anyone trip over their cape this year?!

The line-up for this year's ceremony was one of the best yet as Rhianna, Drake, Justin Bieber AND Coldplay took to the stage. Extra acts also included Little Mix, Jess Glynne and James Bay now on the bill.

Ant and Dec returned to host the show following James Corden's departure last year and the Geordie duo were as hilarious as ever.







But Ant & Dec have confirmed that 2016's Brit Awards will be their last as hosts. So that means no more of this kind of toilet humour...







Adele was the lady in red as she arrived on the, erm, red carpet last night. And she has returned with a vengeance as the 'Hello' singer dominated this year's Brit Awards 2016 with MasterCard picking up four awards on the night.







And never one not to speak her mind, Adele became the first big talking point of the night when she dedicated her award to Kesha. In case you've been living under a rock, the US popstar, Kesha, has become a huge talking point across the music industry over the last week, as her legal woes involving producer Dr Luke, whom she has accused of abuse, intensifies.







After thanking her management and the other nominees, the 'Hello' singer said after winning Best British Female: "I'd like to take this moment to publicly support Kesha. Thank you."

And all the way from the International Space Station, British Astronaut Tim Peake (in a make-shift suit) presented Adele with the Best Global Success award - and the singer broke down on stage.

Congratulations @adele for winning the Global Success Award! So deserved! https://t.co/khpwOMgN6q — BRIT Awards (@brits) February 24, 2016

And two members of One Direction missed their last ever Brits ceremony. Yep, Harry Styles and Niall Horan didn't attend be last night's proceedings at London's 02 arena, but their remaining bandmates Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson were there to pick up the award for Best British Video category for their single 'Drag Me Down'. It's the band's sixth Brit award. Congrats guys!



Need reminding of the video? Watch it below...







And Justin Bieber took to the stage at London's O2 Arena last night to perform his latest hits 'Sorry' and 'Love Yourself'. And it went down a treat with celebrities and Beliebers alike. C'mon we're didn't you know it's cool to be a Belieber now?!







Anyway, the Canadian star was also joined on stage by singer James Bay for the first part of his performance. The rocker played the acoustic guitar while Bieber sang 'Love Yourself'.







"Be careful with those flames will you?" joked Ant. And it was DEFO a fiery performance!



And the BIG performances didn't stop there. Rihanna performed a song off ANTI for the first time since the platinum album's release but the big surprise was the singer bringing out Drake...

And Lorde blew everyone away with an epic David Bowie tribute too...

While Gary Oldman accepted the icon award on behalf of the late musician and his family.

“He was the very definition, the living embodiment of that singular word; icon." - Gary Oldman https://t.co/R8sYJ25ffy — BRIT Awards (@brits) February 24, 2016

And now for the winners' list...as much as we want all our favourite singers and bands to win a Brit award, that's just not the way these things work. Soz. So here's who actually won a big, shiny gong at the 2016 music awards ceremony...

Brit Awards 2016 Winners' List...

BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST

Aphex Twin

Calvin Harris

James Bay WINNER

Jamie XX

Mark Ronson

BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Adele WINNER

Amy Winehouse

Florence + the Machine

Jess Glynne

Laura Marling

BRITISH GROUP

Blur

Coldplay WINNER

Foals

One Direction

Years & Years

BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT

Catfish and the Bottlemen WINNER

James Bay

Jess Glynne

Wolf Alice

Years & Years

BRITISH SINGLE

Adele – Hello WINNER

Calvin Harris & Disciples – How Deep Is Your Love

Ed Sheeran & Rudimental – Bloodstream

Ellie Goulding – Love Me Like You Do

James Bay – Hold Back The River

Jess Glynne – Hold My Hand

Little Mix – Black Magic

Olly Murs Feat. Demi Lovato – Up

Philip George – Wish You Were Here

Years & Years – King

MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Adele - 25 WINNER

Coldplay - A Head Full of Dreams

Florence + the Machine - How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful

James Bay - Chaos and the Calm

Jamie XX - In Colour

BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Adele - Hello

Calvin Harris & Disciples - How Deep Is Your Love

Ed Sheeran - Photograph

Ellie Goulding - Love Me Like You Do

Jessie J - Flashlight

Little Mix - Black Magic

Naughty Boy Feat. Beyonce & Arrow Benjamin - Runnin' (Lose It All)

One Direction - Drag Me Down WINNER

Sam Smith - Writing's On The Wall

Years & Years – King

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

Drake

Father John Misty

Justin Bieber WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

The Weeknd

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Björk WINNER

Courtney Barnett

Lana Del Rey

Meghan Trainor

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

Alabama Shakes

Eagles of Death Metal

Major Lazer

Tame Impala WINNER

U2

CRITICS' CHOICE

Jack Garratt WINNER

Izzy Bizu

Frances

BRITs GLOBAL SUCCESS AWARD WINNER: ADELE

Identified by the global sales success of British Acts of their latest project/album. So we’re hardly surprised Adele swooped this gong as well…

Until next year guys...