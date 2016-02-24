The Brit Awards 2016: Everything That Happened On The Night
From Tim Peake presenting a Brit award from space to Adele's emotional acceptance speech, we've got all of the on-stage action and back-stage reactions from last night's awards...
Awards season is here and brings with it a host of phrases from "the winner is..." to "who are you wearing?" so who won what at the 2016 Brit Awards? And did anyone trip over their cape this year?!
The line-up for this year's ceremony was one of the best yet as Rhianna, Drake, Justin Bieber AND Coldplay took to the stage. Extra acts also included Little Mix, Jess Glynne and James Bay now on the bill.
Ant and Dec returned to host the show following James Corden's departure last year and the Geordie duo were as hilarious as ever.
But Ant & Dec have confirmed that 2016's Brit Awards will be their last as hosts. So that means no more of this kind of toilet humour...
Adele was the lady in red as she arrived on the, erm, red carpet last night. And she has returned with a vengeance as the 'Hello' singer dominated this year's Brit Awards 2016 with MasterCard picking up four awards on the night.
And never one not to speak her mind, Adele became the first big talking point of the night when she dedicated her award to Kesha. In case you've been living under a rock, the US popstar, Kesha, has become a huge talking point across the music industry over the last week, as her legal woes involving producer Dr Luke, whom she has accused of abuse, intensifies.
After thanking her management and the other nominees, the 'Hello' singer said after winning Best British Female: "I'd like to take this moment to publicly support Kesha. Thank you."
And all the way from the International Space Station, British Astronaut Tim Peake (in a make-shift suit) presented Adele with the Best Global Success award - and the singer broke down on stage.
And two members of One Direction missed their last ever Brits ceremony. Yep, Harry Styles and Niall Horan didn't attend be last night's proceedings at London's 02 arena, but their remaining bandmates Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson were there to pick up the award for Best British Video category for their single 'Drag Me Down'. It's the band's sixth Brit award. Congrats guys!
Need reminding of the video? Watch it below...
And Justin Bieber took to the stage at London's O2 Arena last night to perform his latest hits 'Sorry' and 'Love Yourself'. And it went down a treat with celebrities and Beliebers alike. C'mon we're didn't you know it's cool to be a Belieber now?!
Anyway, the Canadian star was also joined on stage by singer James Bay for the first part of his performance. The rocker played the acoustic guitar while Bieber sang 'Love Yourself'.
"Be careful with those flames will you?" joked Ant. And it was DEFO a fiery performance!
And the BIG performances didn't stop there. Rihanna performed a song off ANTI for the first time since the platinum album's release but the big surprise was the singer bringing out Drake...
And Lorde blew everyone away with an epic David Bowie tribute too...
While Gary Oldman accepted the icon award on behalf of the late musician and his family.
And now for the winners' list...as much as we want all our favourite singers and bands to win a Brit award, that's just not the way these things work. Soz. So here's who actually won a big, shiny gong at the 2016 music awards ceremony...
Brit Awards 2016 Winners' List...
BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST
Aphex Twin
Calvin Harris
James Bay WINNER
Jamie XX
Mark Ronson
BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
Adele WINNER
Amy Winehouse
Florence + the Machine
Jess Glynne
Laura Marling
BRITISH GROUP
Blur
Coldplay WINNER
Foals
One Direction
Years & Years
BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT
Catfish and the Bottlemen WINNER
James Bay
Jess Glynne
Wolf Alice
Years & Years
BRITISH SINGLE
Adele – Hello WINNER
Calvin Harris & Disciples – How Deep Is Your Love
Ed Sheeran & Rudimental – Bloodstream
Ellie Goulding – Love Me Like You Do
James Bay – Hold Back The River
Jess Glynne – Hold My Hand
Little Mix – Black Magic
Olly Murs Feat. Demi Lovato – Up
Philip George – Wish You Were Here
Years & Years – King
MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Adele - 25 WINNER
Coldplay - A Head Full of Dreams
Florence + the Machine - How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful
James Bay - Chaos and the Calm
Jamie XX - In Colour
BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Adele - Hello
Calvin Harris & Disciples - How Deep Is Your Love
Ed Sheeran - Photograph
Ellie Goulding - Love Me Like You Do
Jessie J - Flashlight
Little Mix - Black Magic
Naughty Boy Feat. Beyonce & Arrow Benjamin - Runnin' (Lose It All)
One Direction - Drag Me Down WINNER
Sam Smith - Writing's On The Wall
Years & Years – King
INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST
Drake
Father John Misty
Justin Bieber WINNER
Kendrick Lamar
The Weeknd
INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Björk WINNER
Courtney Barnett
Lana Del Rey
Meghan Trainor
INTERNATIONAL GROUP
Alabama Shakes
Eagles of Death Metal
Major Lazer
Tame Impala WINNER
U2
CRITICS' CHOICE
Jack Garratt WINNER
Izzy Bizu
Frances
BRITs GLOBAL SUCCESS AWARD WINNER: ADELE
Identified by the global sales success of British Acts of their latest project/album. So we’re hardly surprised Adele swooped this gong as well…
Until next year guys...