Sharon and Kelly Osbourne accept BRIT Award for Ozzy before Robbie Williams tribute

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne took to the stage at the 2026 BRIT Awards tonight (February 28) to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of Ozzy Osbourne. Picture: ITV

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Osbourne family were joined by a surprise video message from Dolly Parton before Robbie Williams performed a powerful musical tribute.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne took to the stage at the 2026 BRIT Awards tonight (February 28) to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of Ozzy Osbourne, in one of the evening’s most emotional moments.

The Black Sabbath frontman was honoured in recognition of his five-decade career and enduring influence on British music, capped by a star-studded tribute performance led by Robbie Williams.

The moment began with a moving video montage charting Ozzy’s rise from Birmingham’s working-class streets to becoming one of rock’s most recognisable icons.

The video described him as “a pioneer, a rebel, an icon… a man who stood at the crossroads of chaos and genius.”

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne took to the stage to accept the award on Ozzy’s behalf, delivering a heartfelt speech that moved much of the audience to tears. Picture: ITV

“Ozzy Osbourne dedicated his entire life to music, and his legacy has left a permanent imprint in the fabric of music lovers everywhere,” Sharon said. Picture: ITV

The Black Sabbath frontman was honoured in recognition of his five-decade career and enduring influence on British music. Picture: Getty

Fans were then surprised by a pre-recorded message from Dolly Parton, speaking from Nashville.

“Ozzy Osbourne dedicated his entire life to music, and his legacy has left a permanent imprint in the fabric of music lovers everywhere,” she said.

“He knew how to get your attention; at his core, Ozzy was a showman. So Sharon, get on up here and accept this, because Ozzy would be the first to tell us you were the wind beneath his wings.”

As the crowd erupted in applause, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne took to the stage to accept the award on Ozzy’s behalf, delivering a heartfelt speech that moved much of the audience to tears.

“I’m honoured to accept this award for my gorgeous husband,” Sharon said. “God knows I wish he was here to accept it himself — so you’ve got the booby prize, me doing it.

Robbie Williams performned a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne (pictured with Sharon before his performnace). Picture: Getty

Fighting back emotion, she continued: "We all know how fickle this industry can be. And my old man was blessed with a one-in-a-million career. He was at the top of his game for 56 years.

"I could go on about achievements and that, but that's all boring crap. And the thing is, Ozzy was authentic. He was gifted, totally unpredictable, a wild man. He was a true artist."

"He came from a small, working-class neighbourhood in Birmingham, and he rose to become one of the most recognisable and respected musicians of his life.

"His life was filled with extraordinarily wonderful high times, but very, very real low times, but he never stopped tirelessly pushing himself to do better," she said.

"To be honest with you, he was the most humble egomaniac you could ever meet, and yes, at the end of the day, he will always be a rock star."

Sharon also paid tribute to those who supported him through decades of touring.

Robbie Williams performed in front of a huge image of Ozzy Osbourne at the 2026 BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

Robbie Williams took the stage to perform a surprise musical tribute with Robert Trujillo. Picture: Getty

"I'm accepting this for Ozzy, but this award goes to his incredible family. It goes to so many musicians that helped Ozzy along the way, and great, great musicians.

"And I wanted to especially thank the crew that was always there, that never left. We were blessed to have one of the best crews ever on the road, and thousands of people who lined the streets of Birmingham to say goodbye, and of course the millions of fans around the world.

"He loved them for giving him his extraordinary career, and for their loyalty that they gave him, and I know that they loved him back as much as he loved them."

Kelly then added: "He may not be here, but he left us one amazing body of work that will never be forgotten by the country that made him. Thank you for loving my father as much as we do."

Sharon closed the speech with Ozzy’s trademark sign-off: “As Ozzy would say at the end of every show — I love you all, and God bless you.”

Moments later, Robbie Williams took the stage to perform a surprise musical tribute with Robert Trujillo, the Metallica bassist and fronting Ozzy’s own touring band for a rendition of the 1991 Black Sabbath classic 'No More Tears.'