Britain's Got Talent star Connie Talbot looks unrecognisable 11 years after audition

After finding fame on Britain's Got Talent, the now 17-year-old has toured Asia while releasing cover videos on YouTube.

Connie Talbot looks unrecognisable eleven years after her show-stopping Britain's Got Talent audition.

The now 17-year-old continues to perform around the world and has scored millions of YouTube views after sharing her take on tracks by Adele, Ariana Grande, and the late Aretha Franklin.

Keeping fans updated on Instagram, Connie shares glamorous selfies on a daily basis.

Despite not yet turning 18, Connie can already boast sales of over 250,000 records worldwide and has topped the charts in three countries.

When Connie entered the first series of Britain's Got Talent in 2007, she wowed the nation with her rendition of Over the Rainbow.

After performing the classic Wizard of Oz track, Connie became an instant front-runner to win the series.

Opera singer Paul Potts took the crown, despite Connie giving a stellar performance of Michael Jackson's track, Ben.

Connie's fourth album, Matters To Me, was released in 2016 and featured self-penned tracks that she had recorded from her bedroom studio.