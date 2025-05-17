Why is Britain's Got Talent not on tonight? TV schedule change explained

17 May 2025, 15:00

Britain's Got Talent will not air on Saturday
Britain's Got Talent will not air on Saturday. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

BGT will not air on Saturday May 17th, with many viewers wondering why the schedule change has occurred.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Britain's Got Talent is storming towards its 2025 final as Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli judge some of the UK's top performers.

The contestants are hoping to follow in the footsteps of former winners such as Sydnie Christmas, Diversity, Paul Potts and George Sampson.

With the semi-finals taking place, many viewers were concerned when it was revealed BGT would not be airing on Saturday May 17th.

Why isn't Britain's Got Talent on Saturday? Reason for the TV schedule change explained.

Britain's Got Talent returned in 2025
Britain's Got Talent returned in 2025. Picture: Getty

Why is BGT not on TV?

The Britain's Got Talent semi-final has been moved from this Saturday's TV schedule as the FA Cup Final will be airing on May 17th.

The football game will air from 3pm – 7:30pm, followed by Deal or No Deal: Celebrity Special and Beat the Chasers- Celebrity Special at 8:15pm.

BGT will not air on May 17th
BGT will not air on May 17th. Picture: ITV

Instead the semi-final will air on Sunday May 18th at 7pm finishing at 9pm.

While the final air date as not been revealed, it is believed the winner of Britain's Got Talent 2025 will be crowned at the end of May/early June.

