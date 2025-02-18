Britain's Got Talent start date, time, channel and judges revealed as 2025 series begins

18 February 2025, 11:49

Britain's Got Talent is back on our screens in February
Britain's Got Talent is back on our screens in February. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

When does BGT start, what time and channel is it on and who are the judges? Here is everything you need to know about season 18.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Britain's Got Talent is back as we welcome season 18 to our screens with presenters Ant & Dec alongside judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli and KSI.

This year's contestants will hope to follow in the footsteps of previous winners Paul Potts, Diversity and Sydnie Christmas as they chase their dreams to perform at the Royal Variety Show.

With a new guest judge and plenty of excitement to come, fans are keen to learn more about Britain's Got Talent 2025.

When does BGT start, what channel is it on, who are the judges and why is KSI taking part? Here is everything you need to know.

Ant and Dec are presenting BGT once again
Ant and Dec are presenting BGT once again. Picture: ITV

When does BGT start?

Britain's Got Talent starts on Saturday 22nd February. This is earlier than previous years which have usually launched in April. Instead the series will air weekly for four months, with the finale set to be aired in May.

Who are the BGT judges?

The 2025 Britain's Got Talent judges are Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli. However this year KSI will be a guest judge for a number of weeks due to Bruno having other work commitments.

Speaking about taking on the role of guest judge, KSI said: "I’m so excited to be a guest judge for BGT. When I got the call up, I couldn’t believe it.

"I remember watching old BGT episodes and going from being amazed to laughing my a*** off. I’m buzzing to see all the fresh new talent, and I’ll be sure to leave a mark."

KSI is a guest on BGT this year
KSI is a guest on BGT this year. Picture: ITV

What channel and time is BGT on?

Britain's Got Talent will air on ITV1, STV and ITVX at 7pm every Saturday evening.

In previous years the semi-finals would air every day in one week, however this year it is believed every semi-final will air on a Saturday, meaning season 18 will be the longest series ever!

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Elle Woods is back – but not as we know her.

Legally Blonde series 'Elle': Cast, plot and release date revealed

13 easter eggs in 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy'

13 easter eggs in 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy'

TV & Movies

The rumoured CBB cast has been revealed

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 rumoured line-up revealed

The filming locations behind the hit romcom have been revealed.

Where is Bridget Jones filmed? All the Mad About the Boy locations revealed

Love Island's Mitch Taylor makes admission over 'fake' Grace screenshots

Love Island's Mitch Taylor 'admits' to 'fake' Grace Jackson text screenshots

Love Island All Stars 2025

The Love Island All Stars 2025 winners have been announced!

Who won Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island All Stars 2025

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and James Norton have all be rumoured to play James Bond

Who is James Bond? Odds on who the next 007 will be revealed

Did Grace really send those messages about winning Love Island?

Love Island star Grace's text screenshots 'revealed' after Olivia's Love Island bombshell

Love Island All Stars 2025

Here's what happened to Casey ahead of the Love Island All Stars final

What happened to Love Island's Casey as medical emergency is revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Davina McCall has revealed how her relationship changed after her brain tumour diagnosis

Davina McCall admits brain tumour 'changed her relationship' with partner Michael Douglas

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are embarking on a new reality TV show

Stacey and Joe: Start date, channel, time and cast revealed

TV & Movies

Lesley Joseph has spoken about Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis.

Lesley Joseph breaks silence on Pauline Quirke’s dementia diagnosis

The pair have decided to part ways, a source has claimed.

Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins ‘split’ after series of explosive rows

Ed Sheeran has revealed he will release a new album in 2025

Ed Sheeran new album release date, title, songs and tour dates revealed

Sir Ian McKellen rejected the role of Albus Dumbledore.

Ian McKellen reveals why he turned down the role of Dumbledore in Harry Potter

The Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy reviews are in

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy review roundup as critics divided

TV & Movies

Amy Tapper shared her astonishing weight loss results on Instagram.

Gogglebox star Amy Tapper shows off incredible five-stone weight loss

'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' will see Renée Zellweger return as the iconic character

Where to watch 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' in the UK

TV & Movies

Bridget Jones has become a cultural phenomenon

Will there be another Bridget Jones film? Everything the cast and author have said about a fifth movie

TV & Movies

White Lotus is back for another season in February 2025

White Lotus season 3: Release date and time, where to watch, cast and storyline

TV & Movies

Renée Zellweger is the star of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Renée Zellweger facts: Bridget Jones star's age, partner, nationality and life away from the screen revealed
Stacey Solomon and her sister Jemma Solomon often appear together online

Who is Stacey Solomon's sister Jemma? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Samantha Barks is an actress and singer found fame on BBC talent show I'd Do Anything.

Samantha Barks facts: Musical theatre star's age, career, husband and kids revealed

Luca Bish is taking part in Love Island All Stars

Luca Bish facts: Age, where he's from, ex-girlfriends and Love Island history explained

Colin Firth had a hilarious reaction to finding out about Mark Darcy's death

Bridget Jones: How Colin Firth reacted to Mr Darcy being killed off

TV & Movies

Parent and child parking spaces are for young families

Parent and child parking bay rules revealed as fines are introduced

Lifestyle