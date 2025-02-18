Britain's Got Talent start date, time, channel and judges revealed as 2025 series begins

Britain's Got Talent is back on our screens in February. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

When does BGT start, what time and channel is it on and who are the judges? Here is everything you need to know about season 18.

Britain's Got Talent is back as we welcome season 18 to our screens with presenters Ant & Dec alongside judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli and KSI.

This year's contestants will hope to follow in the footsteps of previous winners Paul Potts, Diversity and Sydnie Christmas as they chase their dreams to perform at the Royal Variety Show.

With a new guest judge and plenty of excitement to come, fans are keen to learn more about Britain's Got Talent 2025.

When does BGT start, what channel is it on, who are the judges and why is KSI taking part? Here is everything you need to know.

Ant and Dec are presenting BGT once again. Picture: ITV

When does BGT start?

Britain's Got Talent starts on Saturday 22nd February. This is earlier than previous years which have usually launched in April. Instead the series will air weekly for four months, with the finale set to be aired in May.

Who are the BGT judges?

The 2025 Britain's Got Talent judges are Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli. However this year KSI will be a guest judge for a number of weeks due to Bruno having other work commitments.

Speaking about taking on the role of guest judge, KSI said: "I’m so excited to be a guest judge for BGT. When I got the call up, I couldn’t believe it.

"I remember watching old BGT episodes and going from being amazed to laughing my a*** off. I’m buzzing to see all the fresh new talent, and I’ll be sure to leave a mark."

KSI is a guest on BGT this year. Picture: ITV

What channel and time is BGT on?

Britain's Got Talent will air on ITV1, STV and ITVX at 7pm every Saturday evening.

In previous years the semi-finals would air every day in one week, however this year it is believed every semi-final will air on a Saturday, meaning season 18 will be the longest series ever!