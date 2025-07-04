Britney Spears facts: Singer's conservatorship, husband, kids, net worth, songs and more explained

Britney Spears isn't just the princess of pop—she's a cultural icon whose impact spans decades, headlines, and hit singles. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

From teen pop sensation to global icon, here’s everything you need to know about Britney Spears.

Britney Spears isn't just the princess of pop — she's a cultural icon whose impact spans decades, headlines, and hit singles.

From hitting the spotlight aged just 16, to a life lived in the spotlight, Britney’s every move has captivated millions.

In this deep-dive, we round up everything you’ve ever wanted to know about Britney Spears, from '..Baby One More Time' to her net worth, and relationship history.

Read on for your guide to one of the most searched pop stars of all time.