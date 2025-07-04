Britney Spears facts: Singer's conservatorship, husband, kids, net worth, songs and more explained

4 July 2025, 12:35

Britney Spears isn't just the princess of pop—she's a cultural icon whose impact spans decades, headlines, and hit singles.
Britney Spears isn't just the princess of pop—she's a cultural icon whose impact spans decades, headlines, and hit singles. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

From teen pop sensation to global icon, here’s everything you need to know about Britney Spears.

From hitting the spotlight aged just 16, to a life lived in the spotlight, Britney’s every move has captivated millions.

In this deep-dive, we round up everything you’ve ever wanted to know about Britney Spears, from '..Baby One More Time' to her net worth, and relationship history.

Read on for your guide to one of the most searched pop stars of all time.

  1. How old is Britney Spears?

    Britney Jean Spears was born on December 2, 1981, in McComb, Mississippi, to parents Lynne Irene Bridges and James Parnell Spears.

    She celebrated her 43rd birthday in 2024.

    Britney grew up in Kentwood, Louisiana, alongside her siblings Bryan and Jamie Lynn.

    [FULL] Little Britney Spears at Star Search - Love Can Build a Bridge

    Britney Jean Spears was born on December 2, 1981, in McComb, Mississippi, to parents Lynne Irene Bridges and James Parnell Spears. Picture: Getty

    Britney displayed early talent, and age eight, she auditioned for The Mickey Mouse Club and moved to New York to study at the Professional Performing Arts School.

  2. How tall is Britney Spears?

    Britney Spears stands at approximately 5 ft 4 in (163 cm) tall.

  3. What is Britney Spears' net worth?

    Her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me added to her income — selling over 1.1 million copies in its first week — putting current estimates of her networth between £50–60 million as of 2024.
    Her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me added to her income — selling over 1.1 million copies in its first week — putting current estimates of her networth between £50–60 million as of 2024. Picture: Getty

    Estimates of Spears’ net worth vary: at her career peak, she had amassed over $200 million, largely through album sales, endorsements (including Pepsi), touring, and her Las Vegas residency from 2013–2017.

    Her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me added to her income — selling over 1.1 million copies in its first week — putting current estimates of her net worth between $60–70 million as of 2024.

  4. Britney Spears' conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement

    Britney's father, Jamie Spears (far left) was reportedly given control over her personal life and finances — a rare arrangement that lasted over 13 years.
    Britney's father, Jamie Spears (far left) was reportedly given control over her personal life and finances — a rare arrangement that lasted over 13 years. Picture: Getty

    In 2008, Britney Spears was placed under a court-ordered conservatorship following a public mental health crisis.

    Her father, Jamie Spears, was reportedly given control over her personal life and finances — a rare arrangement that lasted over 13 years.

    During that time, Britney continued to work, releasing music and performing in Las Vegas.

    Growing public concern led to the rise of the #FreeBritney movement, and in 2021, Britney testified in court she had been forced to take medication and denied basic freedoms.

    The conservatorship was officially terminated in November 2021, restoring her personal and financial independence.

    Growing public concern led to the rise of the #FreeBritney movement.
    Growing public concern led to the rise of the #FreeBritney movement. Picture: Getty

  5. Is Britney Spears married?

    Britney was in a relationship with Justin Timberlake from 1999 to 2002.
    Britney was in a relationship with Justin Timberlake from 1999 to 2002. Picture: Getty

    Britney’s personal life has made headlines. She married childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander in a brief 55-hour union in January 2004

    Months later, she married dancer Kevin Federline (October 2004). The couple divorced in 2007.

    Britney has dated several high-profile figures — Justin Timberlake, Wade Robson, Colin Farrell, Jason Trawick (engaged 2011–2013), Charlie Ebersol, and model Sam Asghari.

    Spears and Asghari married in June 2022 but separated in July 2023. Their divorce was finalised on May 2, 2024.

    Spears and Asghari married in June 2022 but separated in July 2023. Their divorce was finalised May 2, 2024.
    Spears and Asghari married in June 2022 but separated in July 2023. Their divorce was finalised May 2, 2024. Picture: Getty

  6. Who are Britney Spears' children?

    Britney has two sons with Kevin Federline: Sean Preston (19) and Jayden James (18).

    In the years following her conservatorship, which started in 2008, Britney’s relationship with her sons grew strained, with reports suggesting they had limited contact and chose not to attend her 2022 wedding to Sam Asghari.

    The boys later moved to Hawaii with their father, further widening the emotional distance.

    Britney has two sons with Kevin Federline: Sean Preston (19) and Jayden James (18).
    Britney has two sons with Kevin Federline: Sean Preston (19) and Jayden James (18). Picture: Getty

    However, in a heartfelt turn, Jayden and Britney started spending time together in late 2024, marking a hopeful step toward reconnection.

    Fans were quick to note how grown-up he looked — Jayden now reportedly stands at 6′ 3″.

  7. What are Britney Spears' most famous songs?

    '…Baby One More Time' (1998)

    The debut single that launched Britney to global stardom, with its iconic schoolgirl video and unforgettable chorus — it topped charts in over 20 countries.

    Britney Spears - ...Baby One More Time (Official Video)

    'Oops!... I Did It Again' (2000)

    A playful pop anthem full of cheeky charm, this follow-up cemented her status as pop royalty and showcased her signature blend of innocence and attitude.

    Britney Spears - Oops!...I Did It Again (Official HD Video)

    'Toxic' (2003)

    A bold, electro-pop hit with a Bond-style music video and hypnotic strings — it earned Britney her first Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.

    Britney Spears - Toxic (Official HD Video)

    'I’m a Slave 4 U' (2001)

    A sultry, R&B-influenced track that marked Britney’s shift into a more mature sound, paired with a now-legendary MTV VMA performance featuring a live python.

    Britney Spears - I'm A Slave 4 U (Official HD Video)

