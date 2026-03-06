Why was Britney Spears arrested? Everything we know so far

Britney Spears, 44, was arrested on Tuesday, March 4, in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Britney Spears, 44, was taken into custody in Los Angeles on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Britney Spears, 44, was arrested on Tuesday, March 4, in Los Angeles, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The singer spent the night in jail and was later released on a cite-and-release basis. She is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court in two months, on May 4, 2026.

Britney first rose to global fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s as a pop star, becoming one of the most recognisable names in music.

But it wasn't just her commercial success that dominated her career, but also her personal life, which has included complicated romantic relationships, a conservatorship battle that lasted more than a decade and her recent decision to give up performing.

So what exactly happened when Britney was arrested? And has she released a statement? Here's everything we know about her arrest in March 2026.

Britney Spears is reported to have spent the night in prison before her release. Picture: Getty

Why was Britney Spears arrested?

According to law enforcement sources, officers stopped Britney at around 9:30 p.m., after noticing irregular driving behaviour.

As reported by Yahoo, field sobriety tests were conducted on site, and she was taken into custody for further processing.

Britney was supposedly booked at the Ventura County Main Jail in the early hours of March 5 and later released on a cite-and-release basis, meaning she was allowed to leave after the initial processing without spending extended time in jail.

She is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on May 4, 2026.

As reported by Yahoo, field sobriety tests were conducted on site, and she was taken into custody for further processing. Picture: Getty

Britney, who police said was alone in the car, was later arrested for “driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol” and taken to Ventura County Main Jail, northwest of Los Angeles.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office online records list Spears’ height as 5 ft 5 in and her occupation as “celebrity.” A California Highway Patrol (CHP) spokesperson confirmed that the singer “showed signs of impairment and submitted to a series of field sobriety tests” after being pulled over.

The spokesperson added: “At approximately 8:48 pm, a black BMW 430i was reported to the CHP’s Ventura Communications Centre for driving erratically at a high rate of speed on southbound US‑101 near the Borchard Road exit in Newbury Park.”

Chemical test results are pending, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Has a statement been released?

Britney Spears's representatives described the arrest as “completely inexcusable,” adding that Britney’s loved ones are working with her to support her well-being and ensure she complies with all legal requirements.

"Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time," it read.

"Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well-being."

What's next for Britney?

Following the conclusion of her conservatorship in 2021, she has focused on her personal life, including family, while continuing to engage with her fans selectively.

Britney pictured with her ex-husband Sam Asghari, in 2019. Picture: Getty

She has also been involved in various music projects, including the sale of her music catalogue in 2025, but largely maintains a lower-profile lifestyle compared with her earlier years.

The DUI arrest marks one of the first major legal headlines for Spears since regaining full autonomy over her life, and will now proceed through the standard court process.

In California, DUI charges can carry fines, license restrictions, and other legal penalties depending on the findings.

READ MORE: